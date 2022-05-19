13 of the Gold Coast’s best breakfast spots

Mornings on the Gold Coast are a magical time. Everyone’s up early, enjoying the sunrise on the beach whether it be walking the dog, catching the surf or enjoying a workout. There’s also an epic breakfast scene that perfectly compliments all this gorgeous scenery and morning activity! While there’s no shortage of great spots to eat on the coast, I wanted to share a few of my favourites with you. Here are 13 of the BEST breakfast spots on the Gold Coast.

1. Paddock Bakery

One of my favourite breakfast or brunch spots on the coast, Paddock Bakery in Burleigh Heads is a must-try spot! The clever folk at Paddock set up shop in an old Queenslander home, transforming it and the surrounding garden into a relaxing destination for fantastic food. There are no bookings so either time your visit for a weekday or be prepared to wait if visiting on a weekend (trust me, it’s worth it). The menu is stacked with delectable options including their famous dippy eggs, doughnut french toast, pea and halloumi fritters or their iconic rustic avo. The food here is fresh, flavoursome and elevated by freshly baked bread, rolls and goodies. Not to mention, the coffee is fantastic too! Find Paddock Bakery here.

2. Pasture & Co

Located in the lush Currumbin Valley, it’s hard to believe this gorgeous spot is only 15 minutes drive from the coast! Oozing Byron Bay hinterland goodness, Pasture & Co is tucked away in an Ecovillage. Here, you can tuck into fresh, local, organic and sustainably sourced goods with a delectable menu catering for all dietary requirements. Tuck into fluffy ricotta pancakes, organic sourdough waffles, spicy chilli scrambled eggs, breakfast burger or delicious zucchini and potato rosti. A leafy, forest location and fantastic food… what more can you ask for?! Find Pasture & Co here.

3. The Milkman’s Daughter

Food doesn’t get much more beautiful than the stunning dishes served up at Mermaid Beach spot, The Milkman’s Daughter. This gorgeous space focuses on wholesome and honest food, serving up vegetarian and vegan meals almost too perfect to eat. Almost. Feast on their delectable lemon ricotta pancakes, red velvet waffles, pesto scramble and fritter stack or get stuck into their signature farmers breakfast or epic breakfast tacos. The all-white surrounds make for a tranquil space, adorned with rattan touches and lush greenery. If all that wasn’t enough, the coffee and the service are both top-notch! Find The Milkman’s Daughter here.

4. Bumbles Cafe

You’ll find bumbles located along the gorgeous Gold Coast waterways in Surfers Paradise, a beloved spot buzzing with locals. This is a big call but bumbles serves up my favourite cup of coffee on the Gold Coast! Honestly, I can’t stop thinking about it and I keep comparing other coffees to it. They offer a lunch and breakfast menu stacked with delicious panya sour dough breads, Australia butter, bumbles own honey and jams. I’m obsessed with crumpets and love their sourdough ones! Their menu changes but rest assured it’s full of fan favourites and unique creations and the interior is reminiscent of a magical book store meets eclectic antique enclave. Find bumbles here.

5. No Name Lane

You know a place is serving up good coffee when there’s a queue at the takeaway window early in the morning! Tucked beneath the Oracle Buildings in Broadbeach, No Name Lane truly does serve up fantastic coffee. A real crowd-pleaser, you’re sure to find something you love on the breakky menu here. Enjoy fan favourites from their staples menu, including avo on toast, eggs your way or their tasty breakfast burger. Dig into their signatures menu stacked with goodies like lemon meringue pancakes, chilli scrambled eggs, smoked salmon tartine, caponata on toast and coconut soaked chia. Find No Name Lane here.

6. Social Brew

Located along James Street in Burleigh, Social Brew is quite the oasis. With tables and an abundance of booths spread out beneath a canopy of plants and twinkling lights, it’s a cosy and welcoming place to start the day. Dig into their iconic Social Stack with all the trimmings, Harissa Haloumi Burger, Breaky Burrito or tuck into one of their tasty acai bowls. I’m quite the acai bowl fanatic and loved their fresh, delicious bowl topped with loads of fruit. The coffee here is wonderful too, making it the ideal places to start your day! Find Social Brew here.

7. Dune Cafe

You’ll find Dune Cafe overlooking the serene Currumbin Lagoon offering great views over the water, fantastic food and coffee and a quiet spot to unwind. Open daily from 6:30 am to 3 pm, Dune has a range of bites for breakfast through to lunch with options for kids, vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free folk. Their organic spelt pancakes, golden potato & quinoa hash and tasty granola bowl are ideal for the morning while the burgers, pulled pork tacos and lemon pepper calamari hit the spot for lunch. Find Dune Cafe here.

8. Custard Canteen

Nestled below a canopy of trees, this cool spot near Talle Creek oozes relaxation with a wide range of seating options. From the same team who brought us Bam Bam Bakehouse, Custard Canteen is a dream come true for lovers of pastries and baked goods. The Portuguese custard tarts are a must-try as is, well, everything else freshly baked and on offer at the counter! The coffee here is fantastic and the menu boasts plenty of goodies like their Butter Boy Benny, served on a fresh croissant if you like, Crispy Shroom Burger, Karaage Chicken Slammer and Prawn Po Boy. Find Custard Canteen here.

9. Commune Cafe

Start your morning with a visit to nearby Commune Cafe, a fantastic local spot with great outdoor seating and a relaxed atmosphere. The coffee here is fantastic, so start with a few of those then get stuck into their breakfast menu. From classics like eggs bene and free-range eggs on toast to coriander corn fritters, cacao pancakes and shakshuka to a range of truly delicious superpower bowls (the ‘We’ve gone nuts’ Acai is amazing!) you’ll be spoilt for choice. There’s plenty to choose from for vegans, vegetarians and gluten-free folk too. Find Commune Cafe here.

10. Little Mali

A very cool, local cafe, Little Mali Espresso and Deli is the ultimate spot to start your day. With a welcoming, friendly and laidback vibe, you’ll feel right at home. Open daily from 5 or 5:30 am to 3:30 pm, you’ll want to get your hands on a coffee then make your way through their menu. For something light and refreshing, their smoothie bowls are unmissable. For something more filling, check out the deli cabinet or try something from their tasty breakfast and lunch menus. We love to get our food and drinks to-go and enjoy them on nearby Rainbow Bay. Find Little Mali here.

11. Cafe DBar

Great views and spectacular views combine to make Cafe Dbar a must-visit spot for breakfast or lunch. Open from 7 to 2 pm daily, you’ll find this gorgeous spot nestled on top of Point Danger, boasting panoramic views over world-famous surf breaks. The menu offers a range of delicious options suitable for vegans, gluten dodgers, vegetarians and little ones. Try their plant-based BLT, healthy Brekky Bowl or Big Brekky to start your day or dig into a delicious burger, fresh salad and tasty smoothie for lunch. Find Cafe Dbar here.

Update: Cafe DBar is currently closed for renovations and will reopen in 2023.

12. The Henchman

Don’t let the sinister name throw you off, The Henchman is named only for the avenue it sits on in Miami. An open, airy space with lots of seating space and fresh air, this laid back spot is beautifully adorned with a white-picket fence, festival lights, umbrellas and street art pieces. Pop in for breakfast or lunch daily from 7 am to 2 pm or visit the bar for cocktails and live music on weekends. For breakfast, tuck into their puff pastry jaffles, chilli scramble or Kransky hash stack. For lunch and late-night bites, the bar menu includes some truly delicious burgers, sandwiches and hot dogs sure to please! Vegan, veggie and GF options are available, of course. Find The Henchman here.

13. Raijin Palm Beach

If you’ve ever dreamed of trying Japanese soufflé pancakes, I know just the place! You’ll find Raijin located in laid-back Palm Beach on the Gold Coast. This unsuspecting spot combines fantastic coffee and unique bites to create quite the foodie destination. The wibbly, wobbly soufflé pancakes are the star of the show, available with a few different toppings including bright green matcha cream and yuzu chocolate, original served with cream and fresh fruit and, for the daring, carbonara! The menu also includes traditional breaky favourites and delicious fresh juice, if you prefer. Find Raijin Palm Beach here.

