Where to stay Gold Coast: Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise

It’s pretty hard to miss the new Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise, towering high above the beach below. Looking up at it, your first thought will most likely be, “I bet the views are awesome!” And, you know what, you’re right. They. Are. Awesome. Yet, the amazing views are just one of the things that makes this spot the perfect place to stay on the Gold Coast. To help you #TravelWell here’s a look at the spectacular Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise.

See more of the accommodation in our Gold Coast video here:

Where is the hotel located?

You’ll find Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise located along The Esplanade right across the street from Surfers Paradise Beach. You can wake up, take the elevator downstairs, exit the building and be a few steps from having your toes in the sand and salt in your hair. A short walk from SkyPoint, all the fantastic restaurants, bars and cafes of Surfers, the gorgeous Gold Coast waterways and a short drive to Sea World and Marina Mirage it is the ideal base for all your GC adventures!

How to get to the Gold Coast

The Gold Coast is easily accessible for interstate and overseas visitors! You may like to fly directly into Gold Coast Airport (OOL), an international airport situated on the southern end of the Gold Coast near Coolangatta. The drive time from the airport to Surfers Paradise is around 40 minutes so you’ll need to arrange transport or hire a car. Alternatively, you may like to fly into Brisbane Airport and make your way to the Gold Coast. The drive time is around an hour or so and it’s a really easy drive so you could hire a car, arrange transport or catch the train.

What are the rooms like?

We stayed in room 2509 at Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise, a 2 bedroom Ocean Suite offering the most incredible views of the Gold Coast. Honestly, we were blown away by the views and how sleek and luxurious our room was. We loved it.

Lounge in Room 2509 at Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise

Located on the corner of the building, our suite afforded us jaw-dropping views over Surfers Paradise Beach and out to the horizon. It was like looking out over the entire world. The bedroom were cleverly placed on the corner-side, providing sweeping views north. Heavy curtains and additional sheer curtains play an important role in creating a dark room for sleeping and all-day privacy if needed.

Master Bedroom in Room 2509 at Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise

Sitting in the living room chairs the beach disappears from sight and it’s like you’re suspended above the ocean. Having constant access to these views is a game-changer in the sense that you always feel like you’re at the beach. A room like this ensures you’re immersed in the natural beauty of the Gold Coast and you can be in your room without feeling like you’re wasting a single moment.

View from Room 2509 at Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise

The suite is huge! At 91m2 it’s incredible spacious and feels like your own home away from home. With a full kitchen equipped with oven, stove, microwave, fridge/freezer and a dishwasher you can enjoy staying in if you feel like it or head out to one of the nearby cafes or restaurants if you prefer. Personally, I love having that option because sometimes you just want to stay in. Here, you could prepare an EPIC share platter and spend an afternoon sipping cold drinks and watching the sky change colour with better views than any other bar on the coastline!

Kitchen in Room 2509 at Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise

In addition to all this our suite also featured built-in wardrobes, a huge master bathroom with bathtub and an additional bathroom, 58″ TV in the living room and 50″ TV in each bedroom all compatible with your own device streaming service. There’s an internal laundry with washing machine, dryer, iron and ironing board and, if you need to catch up on work, a desk station.

Ensuite in Room 2509 at Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise

Personally, I love staying at fully self-contained apartments as I enjoy being able to make my own tea and coffee, snacks and meals if I feel like it and enjoy the room. I feel like it gives me the chance to fully relax rather than feeling confined to a room and needing to constantly leave to find food or get fresh air. Having a living room and balcony gives you multiple spots to sit and relax, allowing you to spread out and unwind.

Master Bedroom in Room 2509 at Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise

What facilities does the accommodation have?

The hotel is stacked with additional features to enhance your stay further. There’s a beautiful indoor pool and spa overlooking the water, perfect for jumping in for a dip if you don’t feel to wander the few steps to the beach or you find yourself with a rainy day and still want to have a safe swim. An onsite fitness centre and sauna give you space to workout and unwind and the hotel offers 24 hour guest services too.

Pool and Spa at Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise

Its location is definitely one of the hotels strongest additional features! You can easily wander on foot to the beach, explore the esplanade, relax on the sand, head to the shops or find plenty of great spots to eat and fun activities to enjoy from its central location.

View from Room 2509 at Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise

Best things to do on the Gold Coast

If you’re putting together a Gold Coast itinerary we’ve got fantastic guides to help! Check out:

Sandbar

The verdict…

There’s a lot to love about Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise. The suites are spacious, modern and comfortable, decked out with everything you could need for an enjoyable and relaxing stay. Its central location makes it a perfect base for any Gold Coast visit and provides the very best views of the area.

View from Room 2509 at Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise

A stay here would be perfect for a wide range of travellers including couples, families and groups of friends. This spot is a great all-rounder and the kind of hotel you’ll be drawn to time and time again. Matt and I have always loved Meriton properties and used to stay at them long before we even started the blog! They just have a great mix of practical comforts and luxurious touches at a good price with a great location. Book your stay at Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise here.

Our two-night stay was generously hosted by Meriton Suites Surfers Paradise. All opinions are, as always, authentically our own.

