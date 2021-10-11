Gold Coast’s BEST things to do on the water!

Boasting beautiful sun-filled days and plenty of fun spots to play, the Gold Coast is a must-visit destination. Whether you’re there for a day, a week or longer, you’ll find no shortage of wonderful ways to stay busy. Naturally, you’ll want to make the most of the gorgeous coastline and stunning waterways. To help you #TravelWell here are the Gold Coast’s best water sports and water-based activities.

Watch ALL of these activities in action right here:

1. Fly Boarding

If you’ve ever watched Iron Man and thought, ‘I wish that was me!’ then Fly Boarding is the activity for you. Connected to a jet ski, water and air propel you high above the world below, giving you the feeling of flying or having super powers. It takes a few minutes to get the hang of it but with the team from Gold Coast Watersports there to cheer you on and give you tips, you’ll be soaring in no time. Be warned: it’s highly addictive and incredibly fun! Book your Fly Boarding adventure here!

Fly Boarding on the Gold Coast

2. Parasailing

For the very best views of the Gold Coast turn yourself into something of a human kite with a spot of parasailing! You’ll soar some 300ft above the glittering waters of the Gold Coast’s Broadwater, suspended from ropes and harnesses attached to a colourful parachute. This experience will still get your heart pumping and allow you to see the GC from a brand new angle without needing to exert yourself! Best of all, it’s an accessible experience so be sure to chat to the team if you use a wheel-chair or have questions around accessibility. Book your parasailing experience here!

Parasailing on the Gold Coast

3. Kayaking

In addition to its world-famous beaches the Gold Coast boasts 450km of waterways! An afternoon paddle with Australian Kayaking Adventures is the perfect way to experience a slice of paradise. Timed around the sunset, the tour allows you to enjoy the GC in a range of different lights from the glittering blue afternoon to sun-drenched, golden hues and sparkling twilight. Led by a local, you’ll learn about the local area and visit Macintosh Island. The team also run a range of other tours to choose from. Book your sunset kayaking adventure here!

Kayaking on the Gold Coast

4. Duffy Boat Hire

Slow down the pace and explore the pristine waterways from the comfort of your very own Duffy boat! Owner, Gordon, likens the experience to a day spent floating around in your living room and I have to agree. The boats are incredibly easy to drive and there’s no licence or experience needed, they’re also exceptionally cosy and pet-friendly. Make a day of it by choosing a designated driver and bringing a platter and a few drinks to share or hire a skipper! You can also do what we did which is to boat to a waterfront restaurant. Book Duffy Down Under Boat hire here.

Duffy Boat Hire Gold Coast

5. Jet Ski Safari

Spend a few hours hurtling along the water on a Jet Ski Safari with the team at Jet Ski Safaris! Offering a range of tours from 30 minutes up to 2 1/2 hours, there’s sure to be one perfect for your itinerary. From exploring the Broadwater to spotting dolphins near South Stradbroke Island, you’ll love this super fun activity. The team will kit you out with all the safety gear you need and bring up to speed with how to ride the jet ski’s safely! Book your Jet Ski Safari here.

Jet Ski

6. Sunset Sailing

Ready to feel fancy? Of course you are! Nothing will make you feel more elegant than stepping aboard a stunning catamaran and taking off into the sunset with Sailing in Paradise. This beautiful experience is all kinds of freeing and decadent, complete with glasses of bubbles, cold drinks and a spectacular platter to share. You’ll get to cruise along the Broadwater in the warm afternoon light and enjoy the twinkling lights of Surfers Paradise as you make your way back. Best of all, you won’t get boat sick! Book your sunset sail here.

Sunset Sailing Gold Coast

Bonus Tips

