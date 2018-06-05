8 of the BEST markets to visit in Melbourne! 

One of my favourite things to do when visiting a new destination is to check out a local market. It’s a great way to spend some time outdoors, get a sense of the local fresh produce and food scene as well as pick up unique items from artists and creatives. Luckily, for anyone visiting Melbourne, there are quite a few fantastic markets offering just such an experience. Here are our tips on 8 of the very best markets to visit in Melbourne!

If you’re a Melbourne local, I’d love to know which market is your favourite – share your thoughts in the comments below.

1. Queen Victoria Market

Of course, you can’t have a ‘Melbourne’s best markets,’ list without including the iconic Queen Victoria Market. The best things about these markets are the size, with more than 700 stalls you’ll be able to spend as much time as you like perusing the wide range of goodies on offer. They sell everything and anything you can imagine, including homewares, jewellery, arts and crafts, clothing and more. There’s also a great range of fresh produce and loads of beloved local food vendors selling market favourites, like the Doughnut Kitchen van. Located nice and close to the heart of Melbourne, Queen Victoria Market is a must-visit for all market-loving visitors to Melbourne. Find Queen Victoria Market here.

2. Fitzroy Market

If you love markets with a vintage vibe, the Fitzroy Market will be right up your alley. With around 75 stalls selling everything from second-hand items, vintage and homemade goodies, you can stock up on homewares, dresses and clothes, plants, preserves and yummy bites to eat! The Fitzroy Market has been running for 8 years and is known for its awesome atmosphere and friendly vibe. Set among the grounds of a primary school, it’s the perfect spot for visitors to experience a slice of Melbourne life. Find The Fitzroy Market here.

3. Rose Street Artists Market

If you absolutely love to scoop up unique items that remind you of your travels, the Rose Street Artists Market is your jam! Here, you’ll find a whole world of weird, wonderful and gorgeous items for sale from Melbourne’s best and brightest creatives. Wander stalls selling stunning jewellery, homewares, artworks, scarves, crystals, cards, pottery and so much more. It’s the perfect spot to explore Melbourne’s local art and creative scene and find yourself a one-of-a-piece you’ll treasure forever. Find the Rose Street Artists Market here.

4. The Finders Keepers

Epic markets don’t get much bigger than the incredible Finders Keepers markets, a massive three-day event showcasing over 250 independent art and design stalls. The market takes place in the stunning Royal Exhibition Building in the Carlton Gardens with talented locals from Melbourne and beyond sharing their works. You can pick up incredible jewellery, clothing, artworks, homewares and more things than I can possibly think to describe. There’s also live music and great food. These markets only pop up every so often, so keep an eye on The Finders Keepers website to see if it’s happening during your visit. Find the Finders Keepers market here.

5. Prahran Market

Food lovers will fall in love with the Prahran Market, Melbourne’s #1 food market! If you really want to delve into Melbourne’s food scene, try local produce, sample the mouthwatering local fare and immerse yourself in all things epicurean, make a beeline for the Prahran Market. Sample fine cheeses while nibbling on a ridiculously good toastie, stock up on baked goods, teas, Turkish delight, impeccably fresh seafood then grab a bite to eat at a few of the eateries. Find the Prahran Market here.

6. Northern Regards Artisan Market

The fantastic Northern Regards Artisan Market has a huge focus on attracting artisans that have a strong sustainable, upcycled and recycled feel to their work. It’s the perfect place to explore if you’re looking for eco-friendly, reusable and sustainable items to bring into your life. As the only market of its kind in Melbourne, Northen Regards brings something unique to the local market scene with pieces lovingly crafted from up-cycled, recycled and natural items. Find the Northern Regards Artisan Market here.

7. Camberwell Sunday Market

Love a good find? Head directly to Melbourne’s premier trash and treasure market to sift through stalls selling… well, everything! This is your go-to spot if you love unearthing retro finds, antiques, collectables, unique pieces, pre-loved fashion and all things flea-market fun. You’ll also find some great food on offer as well as much and a welcoming atmosphere. Find the Camberwell Sunday Market here.

8. The Esplanade Markets

For a breath of fresh air, head out to the Esplanade Markets in St Kilda where you can shop by the sea. There are around 150 stalls nestled along the Espalande boasting a huge array of goodies to explore including a large number of arts and crafts. Stroll beneath towering palms as you peruse handmade goodies, artworks, carvings, unique pieces and so much more. The Esplanade Market has been the launch pad for many new artists and the perfect spot for travellers to scoop up a unique piece to remind them of their travels. Find the Esplanade Markets here.

Phoebe is a travel writer and photographer with a love for storytelling and making people laugh. Matt is a videographer and photographer with a passion for the great outdoors and big adventures. Together we inspire big adventures through our guides, videos, vlogs and photographs. Find out more about us here.