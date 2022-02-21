4 BEST Luxury Hotels to Stay in Hong Kong

Surrounded by 263 islands and brimming with vibrant culture and unique experiences, Hong Kong is a must-visit destination for travellers. The world’s eighth-largest trading economy, it covers around 1,106 square kilometres and over 40% of the city is covered by nature reserves and country parks, offering a wealth of things to see, eat and do.

Whether you’re craving a romantic getaway, family escape or business trip, you’ll find some of the most luxurious hotels in all of Asia located in Hong Kong. To make your trip memorable, here are four of the best luxury hotels to stay in Hong Kong that you really should know about!

Grand Hyatt

At 132 metres tall, the Grand Hyatt is among the tallest waterfront hotels in Hong Kong. Perfectly located in Wan Chai, this giant hotel offers some of the best sunset views of the harbour and is one of the best hotels in Hong Kong for families. Guest suites and rooms here boast floor to ceiling windows and garden or stunning harbour views.

With 594 guest rooms and suites, the design uses contemporary elements and Oriental heritage. Nine in-house restaurants and bars are available as well as an outdoor heated 50-metre swimming pool, 400-metre jogging path, 24-hour fitness centre, club rooms and the incredible Plateau Spa.

Upper House

The Upper House in Hong Kong oozes sophistication. Famous for breathtaking, panoramic views of the city, harbour and extravagant private events and parties, the upper House is undoubtedly among Hong Kong’s best luxury hotels.

Offering chick suites and studios with amazing views and impeccable amenities, the hotel combines modern Asian influences and expressive art. Designed by noted Hong Kong architect, Andre Fu, it the Upper House is a unique display of colours, textures and shadows. Luxurious rooms and suites offer comfort, elegance and space while the hotel’s amenities include incredible food and wellness experiences to explore.

Four Seasons

Located a few minutes from Central Ferry Pier, The Four Seasons Hotel is a timeless tribute to luxury. With seven Michelin stars and an opulent spa, the hotel is the ideal destination for impeccable food and relaxation right on the edge of Victoria Harbour.

Newly renovated rooms and suites offer dazzling views of the harbour or peak, boasting elegant fittings and comfortable surrounds crafted from natural hues, silk-panelling and wood accents. Unwind with tai chi, meditation, private yoga classes, mindfulness workshops, sound therapy and so much more.

The Landmark Oriental

The iconic Mandarin Oriental is the epitome of Oriental heritage and contemporary luxury, having provided guests with an impeccable experience for over 57 years. Spacious rooms and suites boast magnificent views of Hong Kong’s skyline and vibrant Victoria Harbour, beautifully fitted with Black Forest Chinese marble and expansive windows.

Nine restaurants and bars offer world-class dining, having attracted two Michelin stars. Relax and unwind at the Shanghainese-inspired holistic spa with a tailor-made treatment, visit the on-site gentlemen’s barber, fitness centre, twin-lane swimming pool or the stunning on-site salon.

Traveling Safely in Hong Kong

Although Hong Kong is among the safest cities globally, you still don’t have to let your guard down. Even though crime rates are low, pick-pocketing can still happen. Here are some safety tips when travelling to Hong Kong.

Con Tricks

Many tourists fall victim to con tricks in Hong Kong. These can range from foreign exchange to even fake goods. It would be best if you always were wary of people approaching you on the street. Most of them are trying to make a quick buck by tricking you.

Avoid Carrying Valuables

Like in most cities, you shouldn’t carry too many valuables with you when taking public transportation. Similarly, if you carry your wallet with you, make sure you keep your IDs separate. You can also store some of your goods in your hotel’s safe if need be.

Be Wary of Public WiFi

Public WiFi is unsafe no matter where you are in the world. Even if you stay at a luxury hotel in Hong Kong, you should still take some precautions. Cybercriminals are the new trend now when it comes to thieving. Once you connect to a public WiFi, be it in a hotel or outside, there is a risk that your personal information might get stolen. One of the best cybersecurity tools you can use is a VPN to avoid this.

Your online data is encrypted with a VPN, and cyber criminals can’t detect or find out who you are. Some of the best VPN providers also have various geo-location features. For example, you can always connect to a VPN via an Australian server and enjoy the content you watch at home. No matter how you look at it, a VPN is an amazing tool you can use when travelling to keep your online information safe.

This post is in cooperation with PR Consultancy however, all advice and insight remain objective and genuine. Thanks, PR Consultancy for your support, allowing us to keep doing what we love!

Useful travel resources for your next adventure!

If you found this post useful, we’d be grateful if you considered using the affiliate links below. We’ll make a small commission at no extra cost to you. Rest assured, these are the products and services we love and use ourselves. Thanks for your support! Phoebe and Matt x.

Agoda – for booking hotels (& homes)

Booking.com – for booking hotels

ING – $100 reward (ABT427) + $0 international transaction fees + more

Motorhome Republic – for RV rentals

RentalCars.com – for car rentals

SimsDirect – for prepaid travel SIM cards

Skyscanner – for booking flights

Surfshark – for online security & VPN (Watch 30+ Netflix libraries!)