8 of the most unbelievably beautiful resorts in Canggu!

Canggu is fast becoming one of the most popular destinations in Bali. With fantastic beaches, great villas and resorts and no shortage of impressive cafes, restaurants and bars, it’s easy to see why. The vibe in Canggu is distinctly laid-back and peaceful, offering more of a chilled out experience compared to the busy streets of Kuta. If you’re planning a trip to Bali and thinking of spending a few nights or more in Canggu, this guide is for you! Here are 8 of the most unbelievably beautiful resorts and villas in Canggu!

1. The Slow

If you love boutique accommodation and appreciate interior design, you’ll fall head over heels for The Slow. Each of the 12 suites at The Slow is beautifully designed with a range of modern and retro elements combined with unique textural aspects. There’s no shortage of nature and art, not to mention the incredibly delicious food prepared at the phenomenal on-site restaurant. Boasting modern yet comfortable design, your very own private pool, King bed, walk-in rain shower, locally made organic bathroom amenities and plenty to see, do and explore nearby, The Slow will have you in a state of total relaxation and rest. Find The Slow here.

2. Como Umu Canggu

Make the most of the luxurious surrounds of Como Uma, a beachfront resort offering stunning panoramic views of the ocean. Perfect for anyone who loves luxury, has a bit of a bigger budget or is just looking for a super special spot to celebrate a milestone birthday or life moment, Como is all things opulence. The rooms have a distinctly bright, modern, fresh feel to them and range from your basic ‘Canggu’ rooms through to the jaw-droppingly beautiful penthouses with rooftop pools and butler services. Find Como Uma Canggu here.

3. Ametis Villa Canggu

For a more earthy experience, retreat to Ametis Villa where the grounds are dotted with working rice terraces, giving the grounds a distinctly tranquil, lush feel. Another luxury experience, guests of Ametis will have a personal butler to attend to their needs and ensure their stay is perfect. Each of the 14 private villas offers a beautifully landscaped, open space to spread out and enjoy during your stay. There’s a semi-outdoor living area for relaxing, all the comforts of a home away from home and your very own private pool. Combined with a modern yet distinctly Balinese interior, it’s the perfect retreat for some much-needed relaxation in Canggu. Find Ametis Villa Canggu here.

4. Eastin Ashta Resort

If a private villa like the ones above isn’t quite right for you, Eastin Ashta Resort might be your top pick for where to stay in Canggu. The rates are great for a broader range of budgets and the grounds are gorgeous! The rooms are bright and modern with a touch of Balinese flair, ranging from superior through to the super spacious suites, complete with their own private balcony. The pool is beautiful, offering the perfect spot to spend your days swimming and sipping cocktails while also offering amazing views of the sunset. Find Eastin Ashta Resort here.

5. Sejuk Beach Villas

Get cosy in one of the absolutely stunning villas at Sejuk Beach Villas. Located right on the beachfront, the villas are beautifully designed and ooze Bali beauty. The villas are spacious and open, allowing the fresh ocean breeze to pass through. Fitted out with gorgeous teak wood furniture, King size beds and an ensuite, they’re the perfect place to spend a few days relaxing and unwinding. Best of all, there’s direct beach access, stunning views of the Indian Ocean and a private pool. It’s the kind of place holiday dreams are made of! Find Sejuk Beach Villas here.

6. Komea Villa

Escape into the tropical world of affordable luxury at Komea Villa, where your very own private villa awaits you. Close to the beach and a range of awesome Canggu cafes, the boutique villa retreat combines island luxury and all the modern comforts of home with Bali’s famous hospitality. There are only seven villas, which means you’ll find a sense of calm and tranquillity. Each villa is your very own private escape surrounded by lush, tropical gardens, a swimming pool and living space perfect for relaxing. Affordable luxury in Canggu doesn’t get much better than Komea! Find Komea Villa here.

7. Hotel Tugu Bali

There’s a distinctly different feel at Hotel Tugu Bali. In place of cookie-cutter hotel design, you’ll find a carefully curated world of traditional Balinese elements. With a focus on art, soul and romance, each room has been thoughtfully designed by the owner, displaying a vast collection of antiques from all over Asia and creating a truly unique space. From the Puri Le Mayeur suite floating above a lotus pond to the rich, deep antique feel of the Rejang Suite and the tropical garden luxury vibe of the Dedari Suite. In addition to gorgeous rooms and private pools, you’ll also love the incredible views of the Indian Ocean! Find Hotel Tugu Bali here.

8. The Haven Suites

Comprising 60 incredible suites ranging from 60 to 150sqm, some with stunning ocean views and some with direct pool access, The Haven Suites has a suite for everyone. There’s a distinctly warm, cosy feel inside each suite, with high ceilings, wooden furniture and just the perfect amount of Balinese charm. The bathrooms are gorgeous, with a beautiful bathtub for relaxing in. You’ll want to make the most of the beachfront access and pool, spending your days lazing in the warm Bali sun with a cocktail or two. Find The Haven Suites here.

Useful travel resources for your trip to Bali!

