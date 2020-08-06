Where to stay in Noosa: Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas

Standing on the balcony of our apartment, the sounds of Australia’s iconic bushland fill the air. The lush green forest forms a thick wall of foliage in front, sealing us off from the rest of the world and creating a space that feels all our own. Bright blue sky beams overhead, the warm sunshine setting the tone for a weekend of fun, adventure and relaxation. This is Noosa. A place where you can disconnect and take some much-needed time to rest and recharge in a beautiful location. To help you find the perfect place to stay, here’s our review of Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas.

Watch our Noosa and Sunshine Coast video guide for more information and inspiration:

Where is the hotel located?

You’ll find Peppers Noosa Resort & Villas located on the edge of the Noosa National Park in stunning Noosa Heads. Forming part of Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, spanning the coastline from Caloundra up to the Great Sandy National Park, Noosa is renowned for fantastic food, fun activities and spectacular scenery. Its location makes Noosa the perfect base for a Sunshine Coast getaway and Pepper’s Noosa’s location, a short walk from Noosa Main Beach and Hastings Street, makes for a great place to stay.

Below is a screenshot of Google Maps showing Pepper’s Noosa location. If you aren’t familiar with Noosa, you’ll want to take note of the resort’s location in relation to Hastings Street, the stretch of straight road running between Noosa Spit Recreation Reserve and Mantra French Quarter Noosa. Being within walking distance to Hastings Street, Main Beach and the National Park is ideal as you can easily access great food and scenery without needing to worry about parking (or who’s driving, if you fancy a few drinks with lunch or dinner!).

Pro tip: The resort runs a buggy service between reception and a designated drop-off/pick-up point closer to Hastings Street.

How to get to Noosa and your hotel

Noosa is around 90 minutes drive north of Brisbane, Queensland’s capital and the closest major city. Overseas or interstate visitors may like to fly into the Sunshine Coast Airport in Marcoola, around 30 minutes drive from Noosa. Of course, you can also fly into Brisbane Airport, hire a car and drive to Noosa. For anyone driving, it’s really important to note the highway gets very busy from Friday midday/afternoon onwards and on Sunday afternoon, the highway becomes very busy again as locals head back down to Brisbane so try to avoid driving around these times, if you can.

When planning your drive to the resort, it’s important to note your GPS may take you to the wrong entry if you enter ‘Peppers Noosa’ into its search function. The hotel has two entrances, dependant on the time of day you arrive. From 7am to 7pm access is via 33a Viewland Drive. From 7pm to 7am access is via 5 Morwong Drive. I strongly recommend putting the actual address into your GPS to make sure you go to the right entrance (we forgot this bit and went to the wrong one and to turn back!).

Pro tip: Make the most of your drive by stopping in at Wild Horse Mountain Scenic Lookout and coastal towns like Mooloolaba, Coolum and Peregian along the way.

What are the rooms like?

We stayed in a one-bedroom apartment at Pepper’s Noosa with the balcony opening up to views of the lush Noosa National Park. Our room was the perfect size for the two of us, allowing plenty of room to relax and unwind in tranquillity. The layout featured a hallway leading down to the living area and kitchenette, lounge area, gorgeous balcony and a very spacious bathroom.

Our room was fully self-contained, including a fantastic kitchenette complete with plates, bowls, cutlery and cooking utensils, a cooktop, small fridge, sink, dishwasher and more. In this new era of safety-conscious travel, having your own kitchenette is fantastic as it means you can get takeout or prepare some of your meals in your room.

This is especially handy as we noticed many restaurants and cafes were very busy as they’re unable to have as many people dining-in as they usually can. Preparing some of your own meals means you can make the most of your beautiful, spacious room and its fantastic views while relaxing in the peace and tranquillity of it all. I would recommend stocking up on fresh, local, and organic produce from the weekend farmers market or stop in at a few local stores to sample delicious regional goodies and cook up a storm! We found easy dinner recipes here.

I loved curling up on the couch watching a movie, the balcony doors open allowing in the fresh air and the sounds of the forest. The bathroom was another highlight for me, with the very generously sized shower featuring two shower heads, plenty of great mirror space and a washer/dryer, perfect for staying on top of dirty clothes and allowing you to pack a little bit lighter.

The bedroom was well sized with a King size bed, side tables, lamps, a small walk-in robe, small wall-mounted television and a rack perfect for placing your luggage. Importantly, the bedroom has a sliding door so you can block out the light and sound from the living room if you’re going to bed earlier than the other person.

Personally, I really like staying in a self-contained apartment as it’s like having a home away from home. You can make your own food or coffee if you like. You can get takeaway and eat at a real table out of real bowls in the privacy of your own room and you can stay on top of things like sandy clothes. You can also stock up on a lot of great local produce, store it in your fridge and take it home with you! In addition to one-bedroom apartments, Pepper’s Noosa also offers two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom penthouse, studio rooms and a range of villas, some with ocean views.

Let’s talk about the food situation

Noosa is a must-visit destination for food-lovers and on-site at the resort, you may want to start with a visit to View Restaurant. We visited for breakfast two out of our three mornings, tucking into the a la carte menu which replaces the traditional buffet breakfast in this new era of travel. View is headed up by celebrity chef Matt Golinski, the hotel’s Food Ambassador and Advisory Executive Chef, with a menu focused on seasonal, locally-sourced produce.

Breakfast at View Restaurant Breakfast at View Restaurant

Of course, the resort’s location means you’ll have easy access to some of Noosa’s must-try foodie spots including closeby Bistro C, El Capitano, Piccolino, Light Years and Paradise Arcade. If you have a car with you, you can venture a little further to spots like the Noosa Boathouse, Noosa Waterfront Restaurant & Bar, and Mr Jones & Me. Honestly, with a trip to Noosa, you’re going to find yourself spoilt for choice when it’s time to dine!

Pro tip: Take a day trip up to the Sunshine Coast Hinterland, visiting spots like Maleny and Montville to stock up on local goodies like fresh cheese, bread, chocolates and all the fudge!

Light Years Noosa Bistro C Noosa

What other facilities does the hotel have?

There’s plenty to do around the resort, including taking advantage of the heated lagoon pool and lap pool. Fitness fanatics may like to stop in at the well-equipped on-site gym and steam room or, for the ultimate in pampering, spend a few hours (or a day!) at Stephanies Ocean Day Spa.

Here, you can sample one of their signature treatments like a hot stone crystal massage, divine princess ritual or dive into something different like immersion therapy. Of course, you can’t go past a full-body exfoliation or essential massage therapy. Find Stephanies menu here.

There is loads to see and do within walking distance of the resort, including exploring the spectacular Noosa National Park, diving in for a swim at Noosa Main Beach, heading up to the Laguna Lookout for sunset or setting off for a spot of stand-up paddleboarding along the Noosa River. For more inspiration on the best things to see, do and eat in Noosa, find the perfect Noosa and Sunshine Coast itinerary here.

The verdict…

If you’re feeling the need for a weekend escape or want to explore Noosa and the Sunshine Coast, Pepper’s Noosa Resort & Villa’s offers a great location, tranquil bush setting and everything you need to rest and recharge.

We loved the layout and size of our one-bedroom apartment and the self-contained set-up, providing a safety-conscious travel experience without any compromise! We found the staff throughout the resort, from front desk to restaurant, to be helpful, kind and welcoming, helping us with all our questions and offering advice on great spots to dine.

If ocean views are essential for your stay, be sure to look into the resort’s villas as an apartment like ours will have you experiencing more of a lush, forest setting. Not that we’re complaining! And, whatever you do, make sure you leave plenty of space in your luggage for all that great local food you’ll undoubtedly be stockpiling.

If you found this review useful and are considering booking a trip to Noosa, the Sunshine Coast or anywhere else in the world, be sure to use our affiliate link here! We’ll earn a small commission at no additional cost to you and your generosity helps keep our business running and our website ad-free.

Our two-night stay was generously hosted by Agoda. This review was not paid for and all opinions are, as always, authentically our own.

Useful travel resources for your trip to Australia!

As always, our guides are completely free. If you found this post (or anything we do) useful, we’d be grateful if you considered using the affiliate links below. We’ll make a small commission at no extra cost to you. Rest assured, these are the services we love and use ourselves. Thanks for your support! XO Phoebe and Matt.

Agoda – for booking hotels and Agoda Homes

Motorhome Republic – for booking RVs

RentalCars.com – for car rentals

SCTI – for travel insurance

Skyscanner – for booking flights

Surfshark – for online security and VPN

TourRadar – for booking tours

Uber – for ground transport