The Week That Was #81

Hey Travel Family,

In celebration of International Women’s Day, I just wanted to take a moment to send some love to all the incredible women out there. Being a woman means many different things; we’re strong, vulnerable, nurturers, warriors, fearless, thoughtful, loving, independent and a million other things in-between.

There are a lot of pressures on both men and women but I can really only speak to my experience as a woman. We’re criticised for wearing too much makeup and for not wearing enough. We’re condemned for wearing too much clothing and for not wearing enough. We’re chastised for being too ambitious and not being ambitious enough. Mothers all around the world are shamed relentlessly, as are those who choose not to have children. Women are labelled weak, emotional, bitch, slut and much more awful names, simply for being ourselves. I’m in awe of all the women fighting for change and a better landscape.

Women come in all shapes and sizes, colours, emotional ranges and life roles. Each and every single one is perfect and each one is a ‘real’ woman. So, I just wanted to send some love to every woman today. Mothers, daughters and sisters, those raising families and those focused on their career. Women pushing the boundaries and women educating a new generation of little humans. Women fighting for rights, speaking for the voiceless, supporting families and keeping them together. There’s no right or wrong way to be a woman and as the years go by, I realise more and more just how strong and powerful we are. Thank you to all the different women in my life who teach me so much.

I was so happy to be invited to speak at a YouTube Creator Day yesterday, ahead of International Women’s Day, celebrating female creators. I got the opportunity to speak about Matt and my journey from our office jobs to being full-time creators. It felt good to share our story with others and, hopefully, let them know it is possible to have a dream, go after it and succeed. One thing I’ve been really focused on lately is the concept of, ‘We rise by lifting others.’ When I first started running LGB full-time it almost felt as though sharing opportunities or information would somehow detract from my own growth. Mentality, that felt really bad – it just felt yucky.

Over the past few years, I’ve been focusing more on opening up and doing my best to share as much as feels comfortable, openly and honestly. I know that’s the right thing to do because it feels really, really good. There can sometimes be an element of doubt whispering things like, ‘If I help them, will they do better than me?’ But here’s the thing, success is not a limited resource. The more creators who succeed in this industry, the better it is for me as well. It’s better for all of us! Brands will learn more about how to work with us, viewers will learn more about the existence of creators and why they’re valuable.

I’ve wasted a lot of time worrying about what other people are doing and how I compare. The second I stopped doing it and, instead, focused on myself and my own work, drawing inspiration from others, things got better and I felt better. It can be really hard when you scroll through Instagram and see perfect bronzed body after perfect bronzed body. I found myself following people that made me feel bad about myself, which definitely wasn’t their intention, I’m sure. So, I made a conscious choice to cut all that crap out. I don’t want to see or engage with anything that makes me feel like I’m not good enough. I don’t want to open my phone only to go on some awful guilt trip about my body, the way I look or the things I don’t have. It’s silly and it’s within my control to stop it.

Life is just too damn short to spend hating yourself. It really is. Instead, I really do try to focus more on just doing what makes me feel good. I just want to be happy, comfortable in my own skin and focused on my own goals. Everybody deserves that.

Wow – I didn’t plan to write all of that when I sat down today, I hope that’s okay. I guess International Women’s Day just got me thinking!

I hope you have a great weekend, I’ll talk to you again next Friday.

Love, Phoebe xx