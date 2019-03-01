The Week That Was #80

Hey Travel Family,

I can’t believe we’re up to TW #80! That’s 80 times I’ve sat in front of my laptop to write all about what’s been going on in the past week. Time has a pretty incredible way of moving so fast you can’t really see or feel it. Now, here we are, 80 TW’s later!

This year has had such a wonderfully busy start it’s hard to believe it’s 1 March already. I don’t know if you remember but it felt like it took forever just to get through the first few months of last year, time moved so slow. But we’re roughly 9 weeks into 2019 and Matt I have had the amazing opportunity to go to Japan, visit one of our favourite spots along the Queensland coastline and, this past week, head out to Toowoomba and the Bunya’s, west of Brisbane.

After such an intense time last year I was so nervous 2019 would be more of the same and when job offers started coming in, I was scared to say yes to them. I was worried I wouldn’t be able to handle balancing work and personal challenges. I was also worried there wouldn’t be many job offers and the ones coming our way were the exception to the rule. But, I made a decision to trust myself, my strength and the timing of my life. So, I said yes to everything – the big job offers and the small ones.

My mind started conjuring up all kinds of fears about being too tired and a whole host of what-ifs. I pushed them all away, figuring everything would work out somehow. Turns out, I was right! All the things I was worried about never came to be. Those fears were simply fears and had I listened to them, they would’ve held me back for no good reason whatsoever. It has been a good reminder for me to be open and trusting when it feels right, despite what my head is trying to tell me.

There’s something I’ve been wanting to do for a really long time. It has been a life dream for many, many years but there are a million little reasons that have held me back from doing it. It seems impossible that I could achieve it, I don’t really know where to start, I’m not sure I’d be any good at it and it requires me to overcome something I consider to be a weakness, just to name a few. But, this week I decided to try anyway.

For now, I just will keep it to myself (and Matt, of course) but when the time’s right I’ll share it all with you. I honestly don’t know if it’s possible or if it’ll work out but I don’t want to live another moment of my life not having tried. There’s nobody holding me back, telling me I can’t or trying to stop me. The only thing doing that is my own mind and it really has no basis! It’s not as though I’ve tried and failed before because this is something brand new for me. No, it’s just my mind throwing up fears trying to protect me but if I continue to listen to them, I will never know if I can do it.

If you’re reading this and something on your very own life ‘to do’ list is jumping up and down at you, listen to it. I want to challenge you to try something you’ve been meaning to try. I want you to do something you’ve been meaning to do. Stop putting it off. Whether it’s something huge like mine or something very small, it doesn’t matter. The best place to start is right at the beginning. Just make one small effort toward starting, take those first few steps and get it underway.

Maybe it’ll work out and everything will be wonderful, maybe it won’t and it’ll be a great lesson. Either way, you’ll know you tried and you won’t have to wonder any more. Time truly is limited; I know that may sound depressing and cliche but it definitely isn’t meant to. I know I sit around dreaming of what my life will be like when I’m 84 but after seeing so many of my own family members leave us in their 50’s, I realise 84 is a privilege. That lights a fire under my ass like you would not believe.

There are so many things I’ve done that I never thought I would. So many places I’ve visited and experiences I’ve had that I just never would have if I hadn’t left my job and I’m so damn grateful for every single one. This year, I want to be more open and push even harder. I’ve caught myself a few times already trying to slack off. For example, when we were just in Japan, we had been filming all day and I was exhausted. It was -20°C, snow was coming in sideways and we were getting a sneak-peek of an ice festival in Sounkyo, Hokkaido. The staff asked us if we wanted to try ice climbing, where you climb a vertical wall of ice using ropes, spikes on your shoes (crampons) and ice axes.

Tired and unsure if I could even get up the wall, I said no. But as I watched Matt get ready to give it a go, I realised how special the moment really was. I mean, when would I ever get the chance to go ice climbing in regional Hokkaido in -20°C at a sneak-peek of an ice festival!? Never. So, I changed my answer to yes. I got all my gear on and volunteered to go first. It wasn’t easy, that’s for sure. I’ve never done it before and it took me a while to figure out how to do it but I followed everything the instructor said and kept going even when it felt like I wouldn’t make it. With snow blasting into my face, freezing my lips, I made it to the top and I felt like a total badass for doing it!

This year I want to keep that mentality going. I’m going to try my best to recognise moments that are truly special and may only happen to me once and grab onto them with both hands, even if it seems hard. I’m going to push myself to do more of the things I want to do while I have the privilege of being able to do them. I’m going to work on not letting my mind trickle fears into my life that limit me and, instead, give something a shot, even if there’s a chance I might fail because, no matter what, everything will be okay.

Coincidentally, our Hokkaido video will be up on YouTube this evening so you can actually see that incredible ice festival and the wall we climbed up! I’ve also put our Kansai video below for you if you feel like watching it. I’m really proud of it, we’ve come so far with our videos and it’s a great feeling to watch things come together how I’ve always pictured them in my mind.

I hope you have a great weekend, I’ll talk to you again next Friday.

Love, Phoebe xx