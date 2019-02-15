The Week That Was #78

Hey Travel Family,

I also hope what I’m about to tell you is going to make your upcoming travel plans a whole lot better. We’re running a #GoLikeALocal giveaway for an AU$250 Tigerair voucher and all you have to do is share your favourite local hotspot from your travels anywhere in the world!! Woohoo!!

The team at Tigerair reached out to Matt and me, asking us if we’d be interested in running the #GoLikeALocal giveaway and we, of course, said yes! It’s a great way to say thank you to you guys for all your support and get you out there travelling! Here are the giveaway details:

How to enter:

Post a photo to your Instagram account sharing your favourite local spot from your travels anywhere in the world (A hidden cafe, secret beach, locals-only food spot or under-the-radar destination, for example!) Use #GoLikeALocal and tag @tigerairaustralia in the caption + be sure to tag me @littlegreybox_phoebe in the post too so I can see it and know you’ve entered! Follow @littlegreybox_phoebe AND @littlegreybox_matt on Instagram.

That’s it! You can enter as many times as you like on Instagram! Entries close midnight AEST Thurday 21 February 2019. The winner will be announced next Friday 22nd February 2019. Please note your profile must be set to public and the post must still be up by 22nd February 2019 so it can be judged.

(Terms and conditions: It’s important to note this giveaway is open to Australian residents aged 18+ only. The winner will receive one AU$250 Tigerair voucher. Should the initial winner not respond within 7 days of the announcement, a second winner will be chosen.)

With all that excitement out of the way, let’s get back to our usual TW business because it has been a very busy and wonderful week!

Last weekend Matt and I packed our bags and set off for Central Queensland, heading to Yeppoon to do some work. We’ve been contracted by Capricorn Enterprise to come up and create some content to be used to promote the region. We’re making some written guides, capturing some photos and creating a few videos too. Of course, we’re also going to be making some guides and videos for Little Grey Box too!

We touched down, hopped in the hire car and set off to Rosslyn Bay to join in the Rosslyn Bay Wellness Retreat. I guess I hadn’t really known what to expect from the retreat at all, sort of assuming we’d be working too much to get anything out of it or enjoy it like a proper participant would. But when we arrived and started listening in at the sessions, we quickly realised it was all about intuitive living and the kind of wellness we’ve been working on for the last five years!

The sessions talked about the importance of self-love and self-care, letting go of things, the power of the mind, the power of meditation and the importance of caring for yourself from the inside out. It was absolutely incredible and it felt like we were really meant to be there. We enjoyed amazing, locally grown food, learned new recipes, made new friends, meditated, did silent beach walks and just nourished our souls. We even visited a farm where we got to cuddle with dogs, a goat and horses. It was amazing and the perfect start to our trip!

I took a lot out of the retreat and got some clarity on some areas I need to work on within myself, old hurts I need to work through, more things I can let go of and also some deeper appreciation for all the goodness in my life and how far I’ve come. Like I said, we were just meant to be there.

After two incredible days, we said some very heartfelt goodbye’s to some amazing people and headed off to Pumpkin Island. Amazingly, we were the only guests on the island and quickly got to work filming and photographing, keenly aware we only had a few hours to shoot everything we needed to! Somehow, we managed to do it! We scrambled all over the island like wild animals, snapping photos, filming everything and anything and still trying to pause every so often to take it all in.

The island was picture-perfect and I clearly remember hearing about it many, many years ago. But I also remember feeling as though I’d never get the chance to visit, that it was out of my grasp and something I’d never get to experience. Standing there on the beach, looking at the clear water, I felt so happy and thankful to be there. It’s amazing how much life can change and it felt so wonderful to be there as part of a job I love so much – it just made it that much more special and it also makes me very happy that I will get to share it with you in the video we create.

The next day we got up early to finish off our last bits of filming and jump in the water for a quick spot of snorkelling. Then, we packed our bags and said our goodbye’s, headed back to the mainland and climbed back in the car for another day in Yeppoon. With lots to see, do and capture, we wasted no time. We headed straight for the Yeppoon Lagoon, jumping in for a swim followed by a bite to eat then spending the rest of the day filming some of the amazing street art spots around town and capturing just some of what makes it such a special destination. We spent the night in Yeppoon, waking up to watch the sunrise then set off for a big day of driving out to Carnarvon Gorge.

When we arrived, the temperature was reading on the car thermometer as 45 Celsius! So, just a little on the warm side. We checked in and scurried right into the air-conditioned safety of our cabin and hid out until things cooled down a bit. Then, we headed out for a swim in a local creek followed by a campfire dinner and an early night. The next morning we woke up very, very early and set off for a big morning of bushwalking through the gorge. We carried a lot of water and did our best to rest, replenish and avoid the harsh sun. By 10am temperatures were in the very high ’30s, careening toward the ’40s! So, we slinked back to our cabin to rest more and make sure we stayed nice and safe. Carnarvon is typically a winter destination, for obvious reasons, but I have to say, it was kind of nice having it to ourselves.

Our last morning was spent around camp, enjoying a delicious breakfast and spotting an adorable little platypus in the creek. Then, we packed up again and headed back to Rockhampton to catch our flight home. I’ve skimmed over all the details of everything pretty quickly here but, don’t worry, I’ll have loads of guides coming soon sharing more photos and details!

We had a fantastic week working up North and always love getting back up there to visit. It feels like a second home in many ways and we’ve visited enough times now that we know people, so we feel really comfortable. Not to mention, it’s such a beautiful destination with so many wonderful things to see, do and eat. We never tire of it!

Today, I had a really frustrating start to my day. I guess the Universe was pushing me to slow down or something because everything seemed to take forever. I had to take our car for a recall fix thingy and sat in traffic for aaaaages. When I finally arrived, they told me to take the car to another location and then when I got there they said it’d take hours to fix. Whew! Sometimes, the Universe has different plans to the ones we have for ourselves. So, here I am writing TW at midday!

This weekend I feel like I need to spend some time clearing out and cleaning up around the house. I also need to do some more clearing and cleaning work within myself too. Since I did all that clearing work over the end of the year, so much good has come into my life and I’m keen to keep that momentum going. I also want to try and do some more meditation work over the next few weeks – it’s something I’ve been neglecting again recently but really want to get back into. It can just be so hard to find the time, sometimes! (And yet, I always seem to find a couple of hours for Netflix…. so bad!)

Alright, well that’s it from me this week! Be sure to enter that giveaway, you guys. I’m so excited to have this prize be within the Little Grey Box community and send someone on an amazing adventure.

I hope you’ve had a great week, I’ll talk to you again next Friday.

Love, Phoebe xx