5 of the BEST luxury resorts in Ubud, Bali!

When we travel, we tend to stick to mid-range and budget-friendly accommodation options. But, every so often, we like to splash out on something special. This usually happens when it’s a special occasion like a milestone birthday or celebrating a big life event like our honeymoon or an anniversary. A destination like Ubud is the perfect place to treat yourself with a stay at a luxury resort. The Balinese are amazing hosts, offering the very best hospitality as well as delicious, fresh food and a beautiful landscape. Ubud is the perfect place to escape into the jungle for a few days (or longer) of rest, relaxation and pampering. We’re talking fresh fruit cocktails, perfect swimming pools, lush green landscapes and relaxing massages. Whether you’re celebrating something special or just in the mood to splash out, here are five of the very BEST luxury resorts in Ubud.

1. Viceroy Bali

Slide right into relaxation mode at the stunning Viceroy Bali Luxury Resort! The resort is family owned, offering the perfect mix of luxury and Balinese charm. Spend your days enjoying your romantic villa, tucked away in the lush surrounds of Ubud jungle. Villas range from pool suites right through to the exceptional Viceroy Villa. If you can opt for one with a private pool so you can split your time between your own little slice of heaven and the picture-perfect infinity pool pictured below. More than just a great resort with everything you could ever need, Viceroy also serves delicious food and drink along with a much-needed dose of Balinese hospitality.

Find the Viceroy Bali here

2. Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan

You’ll find the picture-perfect Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan nestled in the Ayung River Valley, a peaceful escape from the rest of the world. Here, you can experience a different world high above the treetops, exploring suspension bridges and uniquely local experiences. With a great range of suites and villas, you’ll find the perfect spot to spend your time relaxing and soaking in the fresh jungle air. Book yourself a river view two-bedroom villa and wake up each day to the view pictured below, lazily hopping in and out of your private plunge pool overlooking the Ayung River. There’s also a tranquil yoga studio on site as well as plenty of delicious food to choose from!

Find the Four Seasons Bali at Sayan

3. Mandapa, a Ritz Carlton Reserve

As its Sanskrit name suggests, Mandapa offers visitors a ‘temple’ all of their own and what better place to enjoy it than in Ubud. Also set along the Ayung River, the luxury resort offers butler-attended villas and suites as well as a range of unique activities like vintage VW convertible tours of villages, rice fields and local temples. Spend your days sprawled out in your private villa and your evenings feasting in a private cocoon at the onsite restaurant. Make the most of the wellness retreat and feel your stress and troubles slip away with each minute that passes.

Find the Mandapa here

4. Tejaprana Resort & Spa

Spoil yourself with an escape to Tejaprana Resort & Spa, perfectly placed in the Petanu river valley in Tegallalang. Here, you can make yourself at home in one of the 28 stunning villas, which face towards the east so guests can make the most of the morning sun each day. Spend your days soaking in every moment of your picture-perfect villa, taking advantage of your private infinity plunge pool and outdoor bathtub. Indulge your senses with a visit to the onsite restaurant or a few hours spent at the spa then retreat back to your luxury villa for more rest in Ubud’s lush jungle surrounds.

Find the Tejaprana Resort & Spa here

5. The Kayon Jungle Resort

Make your way to The Kayon Jungle Resort, an adults-only luxury nature retreat situated in the traditional village of Bresela. The resort is visually stunning, oozing elegance and decadence with its three level terraced swimming pool, inspired by Ubud’s Tegalalang Rice Terrace. With a stunning range of suites and villas, you’re sure to find one that fits your Balinese dreams and can spend your days making the most of your private pool while overlooking the jungle, enjoying the exceptional service, dining at the on-site restaurant and more! It really is the perfect spot to catch the sunset and indulge all your luxury fantasies.

Find the Kayon Jungle Resort here