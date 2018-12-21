The Week That Was #74

Hey Travel Family,

Well, this will be my last TW for 2018! Matt and I are taking a few weeks off over the holiday period and we’re both really excited about it. In fact, this week, in general, has been a really exciting one because lots of great things have happened.

A quick bit of background info for you – this time of year is generally a very quiet one for us work-wise. Lots of businesses shut down for a good few weeks over the season and then when the new year starts, it still takes a little while for everyone to get back from leave and for businesses to ramp up again. So, we generally don’t book many jobs over this time. Well, this week has really blown that out of the water because we booked two amazing jobs this week and we’re really excited for them!

I want to tell you about them and where we’re going but we filmed a video for YouTube where we answer people’s questions and one of the questions was about our travel plans for 2019. We answered that question by sharing this great news about these two jobs and the destinations we’re visiting! SO, if I tell you all the juicy details here I’ll be spoiling it! Annoying, I know! Long story short, if you’re interested to find out where we’re going and what we’ll be up to in the first few months of the new year AND if you’re just keen to get to know us a bit better, you should definitely watch our Q&A video. It goes live on YouTube at 10:30pm AEST time this evening (Friday 21st). Matt’s in it too! Amazing!

Well, booking these two jobs has a flow effect and an impact on the time off we’re planning to take. You see, our plan was to spend that time at home fixing up things we’ve been meaning to do around the house, sleeping in, going to the beach, watching movies, reading books and just generally resting so we’re energised for the new year. BUT now we’re going to be away for quite a few weeks here and there and we can’t just not upload videos while we’re away – we have to all of those videos pre-edited, uploaded and ready to go!

So, it looks like our time off is actually going to be spent filming and editing videos! That’s definitely not a complaint because we have the best jobs in the world but it is the reality of what we do. I’ve heard people make comments about Matt and my jobs just being ‘full-time holidays’ but that’s really not it at all. We rarely get time off! When we’re away travelling, we work the hardest! Those trips are not holidays, they are absolutely exhausting because we’re constantly filming, taking photographs, moving in-between locations and trying to do whatever we have to do to meet the client’s expectations. Those are often 17-18 hour days.

Then, when we get home, we have to start writing all the guides, editing photos, preparing posts, editing videos etc. So, there’s really no holiday when we get home either. Again, it’s by no means a complaint because I really love my job and I get so much joy and satisfaction from it. I guess I just like to share the truth with you guys because I think the way some people portray it, this type of job can just look really cruisy. I also worry about the perception of people like us being ‘entitled,’ because that’s really not the case for us either. I know I shouldn’t feel the need to justify it and for the most part, I don’t, I think it’s more that I don’t like the idea of ‘grandeur’ or ‘life goals,’ you know? This is actually a lot of hard work and I want people to know the truth.

Anyway, I say all that just to say it’s going to be an awesome end to 2018 and a fantastic start to 2019. I’ve said it many times already but this year has been very challenging for me and it has brought a lot of new life lessons my way. I’ve experienced things I never thought I would – good and bad – and I’m grateful for each and every moment. I truly feel I’m ending this year a better person than when I started.

I also feel like I’ve grown a lot in myself and that has flown through into Little Grey Box and will continue to do so into next year. Both Matt and I have grown a lot and it feels like we’re entering a new phase of our lives and we want that to come through in what we do. So you can definitely expect some more connection in 2019 as we try to put more of ourselves into everything we create, especially our videos.

I just want to say a really big thank you to each of you. You’ve allowed me to pour my heart out in these TW posts and that ability to share with you openly and honestly has helped me through a lot of difficult times. It’s also allowed me to share the good times with you. No matter what’s going on in my life, it’s a great comfort to know I’ve got you here to support me and I really appreciate all the lovely people who reached out this year with incredibly kind comments of support, empathy and love. So many of you commented and said what I’d written resonated with you and offered your own words of encouragement to me.

Without all of you, I simply wouldn’t be able to do this. There would be no Little Grey Box without you! So, thank you very much for everything you do for Matt and I. We often talk about you guys and discuss your comments so please know how much it means to us.

I also just want to wish you all a fantastic time over the holidays. Make sure you spend time with those you love and also take the time to do some work on yourself and your personal life. I just want to encourage each of you to make the time to pause and take stock – ask yourself what, in your life, no longer serves you and get rid of it. Cut out the toxic people, bad situations, things you no longer want or need and give yourself room to grow. Don’t let yourself be weighed down with people and things you don’t really want in your life because you don’t have to have them around. By clearing out all that unnecessary clutter in your life, you create space for new things.

We’ll be having our annual planning day on January 1 so I’ll be sure to share with you everything that comes out of that in my first TW of 2019. In the meantime, have an amazing holiday season and a great start to the New Year.

All our love and good wishes for you, your family and your loved ones (that includes adorable pets!)

Love, Phoebe and Matt x