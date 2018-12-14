The Week That Was #73

Hey Travel Family,

It has been an intense week! Today is the one-year anniversary of someone close to me’s passing and the whole week building up to it has just been so tense. When someone close passes, it affects everyone – your whole family. Everybody’s emotions have been all over the place and I can’t help but want to support my mum and my grandma through it. So, it’s just been a tense week as little things that wouldn’t normally matter suddenly do and everyone’s feelings are heightened, mine included. My neck has been absolutely killing me with tension and stress. I saw this meme a few weeks ago and it was something like, “Welcome to your 30’s. Breakfast is ibuprofen and coffee,” and I swear… that’s just become so relatable haha it’s like a description of my every day.

On top of all that, there’s been some heavy stuff going on in other aspects of my personal life and, if that weren’t enough to push a gal to the brink, my poor husband hit the bottom of an intense burnout! Yep, editing a gazillion videos finally caught up to Matt and he found himself exhausted, overwhelmed and ready to just… stop. It’s like everyone close to me, that I see or talk to day-to-day, found themselves in a similar space this week. Everyone is just cosmically exhausted, overwhelmed and in desperate need of a rest.

I think it’s just the end of a very long and emotionally intense year for all of us. 2018 has thrown some really big challenges at all of us but I’m grateful for them. It’s brought some of us closer, shown me many people’s true colours and, most importantly, taught me a heck of a lot. I spent yesterday reflecting on all of those things and wrote a blog post about 12 important life lessons I learned this year. If you want to read it, it captures things far better than I could in TW this week.

I’m really looking forward to the fresh start of the New Year. There have been so many times this year, as the intensity and pressure in my personal life has grown, that Little Grey Box has had to take a back seat. Some days I’ve sat down to work and then things out of my control have happened and my whole day is gone, working to understand and fix difficult situations. I’ve been full of guilt, feeling as though I’ve been abandoning Little Grey Box and, in the process, letting myself down. With fewer posts and new content going up, our website views have gone right down.

But, here’s the thing, views don’t matter. My family matters and my mental health and happiness matter too. There will always be more days to write more content and numbers can go up and down. What can’t be fixed is turning your back on people who need you and being there for them. I’ve had to prioritise other people above myself time and time again this year and that I will never regret. I guess it’s been a period of accepting the things I change and forgiving myself for doing things I didn’t think I would do, like neglect my writing.

All of this is temporary and it’s made me realise how much I miss writing regularly. I know things won’t magically be better on 1 January and it’s still going to be a while until everything settles down and I can get back on track properly. I accept that but I’m looking forward to when I can and I want to try and fight a little harder to get back to writing and posting. I really do miss it.

I hope you don’t mind TW is a little shorter than usual. You may have gotten the sense it’s a big week for me haha! I have quite a few things to do today and over the lead up to Christmas. With some key people unable to help, a lot more responsibility is on me this year and, as always, family comes first.

Have a great weekend and I’ll talk to you again next week.

Phoebe x

Watch the brand new video up on our YouTube channel this week!

Visit the Little Grey Box YouTube channel and peep all our awesome travel videos here.