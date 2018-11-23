The Week That Was #70

Hey Travel Family,

How are you? I hope you’ve had a great week! For me, this week marked the start of getting my energy back. I have no idea how long it’s going to take or exactly what’s going to be involved yet but, I’ve made a good start.

You might remember me telling you I was going to start with a book my life coach recommended. The book is, ‘Exhausted to Energized,’ by Dr Libby Weaver. A few people contacted me to ask what it was and I feel a bit silly for not including it in TW last week. My bad! Well, I had really good intentions of starting it over last weekend but, ironically, I felt so tired I just couldn’t summon the energy to sit down and read it. I kept putting it off and putting it off. Finally, I made the time to start and I’m really glad I did because I often let the idea of starting something grow and grow until it’s overwhelming and I just avoid it altogether. Self-destructive, right?!

Anyway, so the first part of the book is about understanding how our body creates energy and where it gets from. Basically, it’s all about food. I have to say, like a lot of people, my relationship with food has been iffy over the years. I’ve gone through phases of being super focused and healthy to hating food and not wanting to eat for fear of being ‘fat.’ I’ve also gone through very unhealthy bad eating phases where I binge on all the sugary junk foods I can find. Lately, with all the stuff going on in my life, food has become more of a convenience rather than a healthy source of energy. I grab whatever is easy and tasty from the fridge.

For the most part, I think I eat pretty well but I definitely haven’t been eating enough good, healthy foods. So, my first actionable step for getting my energy back is going to be addressing my food situation. The book gives some really good insight on the types of foods to eat to give your body all the things it needs to be healthy and create energy. I’ve put together some easy meal ideas and a shopping list for the next time we do our groceries and will make sure I do a mindful shop, not just a ‘grab whatever doesn’t involve too much effort’ shop… which usually ends up in me eating a LOT of corn thins and hummus.

To give you an idea, I’ll be stocking up on things like fruit, sweet potato, brown rice, pumpkin, quinoa, lots of leafy greens, lentils, chia seeds, nuts, eggs, blueberries, strawberries, avocados and all my favourite fruits and veggies. Matt and I eat a mostly vegetarian diet anyway so we do tend to eat more veggies than the average person, I think, but that doesn’t mean you can’t be silly and live off bags of chips and blocks of chocolates for weeks on end.

I’m really beginning to think my exhaustion is lots of different little things, rather than just one big problem. Making some change to my food is a great starting point and now I’ve taken stock of just how loose my food intake has become, I really do see how out of hand it has gotten and how that could be part of the problem. I have to say, I don’t believe in dieting or limiting food for weight loss anymore. I think food is so important in many ways – it connects us to our past and our family, it brings new and exciting flavours into our world, it’s a way to celebrate and replenish, it’s an amazing part of travel and, apparently, it’s vital for our energy levels! Food is a good thing.

More than just changing my food intake for energy, I want to better my relationship with food. I’ve always loved to eat and I want to make sure I never feel guilty about that again. I also want to be mindful of what I eat in terms of my health and longevity. The book talks a bit about the positive and negative impacts food can have on our health, like ingesting cancer protective substance, for example. So I want to be sure I’m doing everything I can to live a long and healthy life, starting now.

Another really big thing I started doing this week was to create a morning ritual. Since all this tiredness started I’ve been finding it hard to get out of bed and get going each day. That then causes me to feel like there isn’t enough time in the day for me to achieve what I want to. Not only that, but that feeling of exhaustion has meant a lot of my basic self-care routines have slipped. So, I made an effort to create and try out my very own morning ritual.

Usually, I wake up about 5:30 or 6 am but go back to sleep on and off for a few more hours because I’m too tired to get up. This week, when my eyes opened early in the morning, I got up. I washed my face properly and used all the beauty products I’m meant to. I brushed my teeth and brushed my hair. I went downstairs, made a coffee and spread out in the patch of sun that hits my living room floor each morning. Here, I did a meditation for as long as felt right followed by some journalling. Then, I read my book for a little bit. Once I was done with those things, I did a few things around the house like fold the laundry, wash the dishes, put a new load of laundry on or put away any dry dishes and do a general tidy up.

Matt has been coming to bed at about 2 am lately, after a huge day of editing, so he’s been sleeping in. It has felt really nice being up early and padding around the house, having it all to myself in the fresh morning light. It’s nice and quiet, which I really enjoy. By the time the day actually starts, I feel like I’ve already achieved so much, it’s much easier for me to find the energy to keep going.

I put this all to the test by skipping my morning ritual and it was awful. I couldn’t wake up properly, I couldn’t get any work done. Everything was a struggle! So, the morning ritual really has been making a huge difference already. Like I said, I think it’s going to be many different changes that help me get back on track, rather than just one big change. There’s still a long way to go but I feel like I’ve made a really good start and I feel a little better for it already.

Excitingly, there’s been a shift in energy around our YouTube channel too. We’ve seen a really big increase in views lately and our videos are being ‘served’ by YouTube more. That means, the YouTube algorithm is showing them to people and they’re clicking on them which means YouTube keep showing them to more people! The result is an increase in views and subscribers. It really feels like it’s starting to happen and the timing couldn’t be better. I’ve said it before but this year has been all about learning and improving for us and it finally feels like our videos are where we want them to be.

Our Longreach video comes out this evening and I’m so proud of it – it’s a culmination of all the things we’ve learned and worked so hard to improve. It’s shot really well, it provides great information people can use to travel to Longreach themselves, it captures the destination nicely, it has a story and it shares an element of why travel is so important and how it can enrich our lives. If you get a chance, I’d love for you to watch it and let me know what you think.

Tonight, Matthew and I are heading out for a night on the town! It’s something we don’t normally do now we’re an old married couple and we’re both really looking forward to it. I hope you’ve got some great plans for the weekend ahead too.

Have a great weekend and I’ll talk to you again next week.

Phoebe x

