The Week That Was #69

Hey Travel Family,

You’ll have to forgive me for missing TW last week. Matt and I were working and I was faced with a decision; get a few hours sleep or stay up and write. Normally I’d stay up but I thought I better make the smart decision to sleep and figured you’d support my snoozing. Also, I mean, you probably missed me and TW, right? Yeah, maybe we’re playing hard to get all of a sudden?! Keeping things fresh in our cyber relationship haha!

Matt and I took off to Longreach over the last week and all the photos in this post are from that trip! If you haven’t heard of it before or don’t know where it is, it’s a country town in the heart of outback Queensland. The nearest major airport/city would most likely be Brisbane, I would think and it’s about a two-hour flight. We were contacted about the trip a couple of weeks ago and were really excited to go. Matt and I are both born and bred Queenslanders and we rep our home state pretty hard, so any opportunity to see more of Queensland and promote how awesome it is to travellers, we’re in!

Before we left, I spent some time planning our approach to the video. I don’t know if it’s a ‘getting older ‘thing but lately, I feel like I want to share more of the meaning and life lessons we get from travel. It isn’t just an Instagram photo for us, it’s so much more! We love visiting new places, having different experiences and learning something from each trip. I really want to bring that into the content moving forward and we’re starting with video! So, I did lots of interviews with the locals as we went and tried my best to share what I got from the trip. Matt hasn’t started editing it yet, but I’m really interested to see how it turns out and share it with you.

In short, we had an amazing time in Longreach! It’s a place that was on my radar to visit but I honestly didn’t think it was the kind of place you could visit just to see it. I thought it would need to be part of a bigger outback Queensland itinerary. Turns out, there really is a lot to do and we had a jam-packed three days! Seriously, I found myself wishing we had more time! What I loved about the trip was how calm connected to my home I felt. We both felt part of the community and made friends we’ll have for life! I get a bit sick of visiting big cities sometimes and having the same experiences. Longreach was totally different to anything else I’ve done. The food was amazing, the people were lovely, all the activities were awesome and we came home feeling energised and inspired to see more rural areas. If you want to see more photos and read more about it, I wrote a post about it yesterday which you can read here.

I had my session with my life coach on Monday! You guys, so much came out of it, I’m still processing it all. As always, she cut straight to the heart of what’s going on with me at the moment. I’ve been telling you guys I’ve been feeling exhausted for a while now and I guess I worried I was depressed but, I know now I’m not, I’m just worn out from a big year and I’ve got some strategies now to get my energy back. I’ll keep you posted on those when I start them this weekend!

I was also a bit nervous about Little Grey Box in many ways. When I left my job I had all these dreams and goals I wanted to achieve and over the past few years, I’ve achieved them all. It has left me a little directionless but still hungry to do more, which was confusing. I love where Little Grey Box is at the moment and want it to keep growing, of course, but I also realise I need to add some new goals and dreams for myself within and outside LGB. One of these goals is to write a book, something I’ve wanted to do for a long time. But, the writing means so much to me I want it to be the best I can possibly make it and with not a lot of energy, I can’t do it just yet. So, I’ve got to work on myself first and by getting myself back to my best, I know I’ll have the energy and creativity to pour into my dreams.

The best way I can say it is, it’s like my mind is ready for the next thing and to get started on this next part of my life but my body and soul are too tired. I need to get them on the same page.

Another great thing that came out of it was the realisation I’m ready to go through a new period of change. When I first started meeting with my life coach, I was in my old office job and terribly unhappy. I started a huge period of change back in 2013 and after five years I feel like I’ve done a really big loop and am back at the start, ready for a new period of change. I don’t know exactly what that looks like yet but I feel like I’m ready to delve into myself more and ‘grow up’ a little bit. I worry that comes across wrong so let me give some more detail around it. It doesn’t mean I want to move away from Little Grey Box and it doesn’t mean I want to lose the fun, happy energy we pour into everything we do!

When I think about myself, I think of myself as a girl. But, this year I’ve learned just how much I’ve capable of and I think I need to start feeling comfortable with being a woman if that makes any sense?! I need to get comfortable with being an adult and allow myself to feel powerful and ‘grown up.’ Oh man, I really don’t know if I’m explaining that right at all haha. I’m trying! But, it’s more of a feeling than something I can describe. Wait, let me try again: I’m ready to mature and have that flow through my life. Yeah, I think that makes sense. But, like I said, it’s not about losing the fun we have or changing Little Grey Box, it’s more of an internal change, a personal one. A new journey!

There’s so much more to it than the few paragraphs I’ve written here and I’m still processing my session and working through it all. As always, my plan is to share this new journey with you here on TW and maybe a few personal posts when a big lesson happens. I think a good example of what I’m talking about is the desire to add that deeper meaning of travel into our content. I still want our videos to be fun, happy and useful, but have that heart to them.

I’ve had a really busy fortnight and this week I’ve just felt out of control! It’s like I’m white water rafting alone and have no clue what I’m doing so I’m just holding onto the boat, hoping for the best. But, I’m taking things one day at a time and trying to be smart about it. I had some pressure on me to do things for people over the weekend but said no and carved out some time for myself to rest and recharge. My plan is to use that time to start a book my life coach recommended, do some journaling and reconnect with myself.

Today, my cousin graduates from her final year of school so I’m off to watch her. It’s a weird feeling thinking back to my own graduation so long ago, it’s hard to remember what it felt like to stand on the edge of the start of your life. Looking back to who I was then, I’m so grateful for all the lessons I’ve learned and the changes I’ve made. I don’t like the person I was at 17 and I’m glad I was able to grow and change into someone I can be proud of. I really hope one day I can talk to you about the difficulties I’ve faced this year because they’ve shaped me in so many ways and there’s so much I want to write about it. Truth is, it’s not mine to tell right now and it’s not okay for me to talk about it at the moment. Hopefully, I can with time because I need to process it! LGB is like my ‘feelings’ processing factory haha! I love writing things and having you guys say, ‘Hey, me too! I felt that way!’ it’s very reassuring and calming. It feels like we’re in it together.

Alright, well I have to go and get ready for my cousin’s graduation. I hope you’ve had a great week and have some good plans for the weekend ahead. I’ve no doubt next week’s TW will be a juicy one after I get started on all this soul work I need to do.

Take care of yourself and I’ll talk to you next Friday.

Love, Phoebe xx

