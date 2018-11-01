Is this luxury Singapore hotel really worth it?!

If you love to travel, there’s a good chance you’ll find yourself transitting through Singapore‘s famous Changi Airport at one point or another. It’s the perfect city for a few days layover en route to the other side of the world, offering amazing food, a bustling nightlife and plenty to see and do. Whether you’re visiting as part of a layover or planning a dedication trip, you’re going to need to choose the perfect place to stay. Recently, we got the chance to stay at the luxury Swissôtel The Stamford and experience a little taste of Singapore luxury. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the location, rooms, hotel features and our verdict on who it’s best suited for and whether or not it’s worth forking out your hard earned money for a luxurious room!

The Location

Singapore is quite a small destination so it’s hard to go wrong when it comes to choosing your accommodation. As long as you’re near an MRT Station or are happy to pay for an Uber/Grab or taxi, you’ll be able to get around easily and quickly. That said, Swissôtel The Stamford is located centrally, right in the heart of Singapore. In fact, it’s pretty much right on top of City Hall station, allowing easy access to the East-West and North-South Lines. There’s plenty to see and do within walking distance of the hotel, including the fancy food offerings of Chijmes, Singapore slings at Raffles and nearby foodcourts. Not only that but the views from our room were, honestly, the best I’ve ever experienced at a Singapore hotel.

The Rooms

There are a few different room types to choose from and which one you go with will depend on your budget and preferences. We stayed in a Swiss Executive Harbour View Room and it was, in a word, sensational. We loved every single aspect of the room and I really can’t fault it – it was so well thought out, comfortable and beautifully designed. Here’s a closer look at the room details and why we loved it so much.

Firstly, the room was very spacious with more than enough room for Matt and I to unpack our luggage, hang up our clothes and open our suitcases up to access our things. With a desk and two chairs, as well as an additional rocking chair next to the bed, we had different places to sit so we weren’t just confined to sitting on the bed. The desk was a welcome workspace and became a lunch spot for us a few times when we opted to get takeout and dine in the room.

In terms of essentials and extras, our room included a very large television with loads of good channels, free good-quality wifi, Nespresso machine and TWG tea, Bluetooth speaker, universal wall plug, electronic safe, minibar, hairdryer, iron and ironing board.

The bed was easily one of the most comfortable hotel bed I have ever experienced. It was absolutely huge and so comfortable, with super comfortable blankets and extra large pillows. The whole thing is like a big, cloud-like marshmallow of delicious comfort that you sink into and never want to get back up. Not only that but the blinds are great at blocking out the light so you can get a really good night’s sleep.

That said, we try to avoid sleeping in air conditioning where possible so we opted to leave our blinds and balcony door open overnight and get some fresh air in. Our room was high up so we didn’t need to worry about insects and while you do hear traffic noise, it’s not bad at all and it’s quickly blocked out when you close the doors. The balcony offers unbeatable views of Singapore day and night, which we loved. It was so nice to have the blinds open and be able to see everything while you’re in bed – it feels like you’re not missing out by staying in the room a little while longer.

Another great aspect of the room was the modern touches. For example, there’s a ‘relax’ setting on the lights that turn off all the bright lights in the room and turns on some really soft, hidden downlighting giving the room an instantly relaxed ambience. If you wake up in the middle of the night, sensors pick up your feet and illuminate the ground for you with very soft lighting. There are lots of modern touches that give the room a luxurious, special feel.

It’s not often I use a hotel bathtub but after a big day of walking around Singapore my legs and back were killing me and I absolutely loved the bathtub. Again, that ‘relax’ light setting creates a really nice ambience. The bathroom is a moderate size, using the space really well and, honestly, I’d rather have a slightly smaller bathroom and more space in the living/bedroom area. All the fittings were modern, sleek and work perfectly.

Like I said, the room was fantastic and we really struggled to leave it! It was just so spacious and comfortable and the views are so good that you feel like you’re sightseeing when you’re just hanging out in bed. It’s probably one of my favourite hotel rooms I’ve stayed in, in a big city. Often, hotels can get it wrong by sacrificing space and limiting you to sitting on the bed, in favour of a good view. But Swissôtel The Stamford absolutely nailed it, offering space, comfort, modern elegance and views.

The Hotel Features

The modern theme continues throughout the hotel with a DIY check-in and check-out station, perfect for introverts and those with social anxiety (me!). You don’t need to talk to anyone, if you don’t want to, you can simply use the computer to check yourself in, scan your passport, pay your security deposit and issue a key. Now, I know that’s not for everyone and my mum, for example, wouldn’t feel comfortable doing that so they do still have a traditional concierge service if you prefer.

In addition, the hotel offers an absolutely stunning pool area with two free-form pools, a fully-equipped fitness centre, tennis courts and the staff can provide you with a map to jogging trails if you like. When it comes to relaxation, the Willow Stream Spa is the perfect escape from the world and will have you feeling rested and recharged in no time.

There’s no shortage of food on offer at the hotel with quite the list of restaurants and bars. You can choose from British fine-dining at the Michelin-starred JAAN, contemporary grill with a view at SKAI, all-day casual dining at The Stamford Brasserie or try Swiss specialities at Cafe Swiss before heading up to Bar Rouge for a nightcap. Breakfast daily is served at Kopi Tiam, a space designed around Singapore’s traditional coffee shops. If the hotel has a weak point, I’d say breakfast was it. The food and presentation weren’t quite at the level I was expecting based on the rooms and the attention to detail throughout the rest of the hotel but it was still good.

The Verdict

Luxury hotels aren’t always within budget for everyone which, trust me, I understand. Matt and I are just normal people and when we’re looking for a hotel, we usually end up sorting search results from ‘Low to High.’ At an average price of around SG$290-400 per night, room prices may be out of budget for many travellers but hear me out. Rooms in Singapore, on the whole, aren’t cheap. It’s an expensive destination and hotel costs are always one of the things that take up most of the budget when visiting Singapore.

That said, the hotel is absolutely incredible and if you were visiting for a few nights on a layover, for example, it would be feasible to splash out a bit extra to stay at Swissôtel The Stamford and cut costs elsewhere. I mean, the view alone is worth it let alone how fantastic the room is. It’s just a special experience and it would really make a visit to Singapore memorable while ensuring you really got to see it with those million-dollar views.

You can cut costs in Singapore by catching the MRT or bus and walking around on foot where possible. The best food in Singapore usually comes from Hawker Centres anyway, which means it’s very cheap! Not only that, but there are loads of great free things to do around Singapore and you can also cut costs by avoiding fancy bars and restaurants where alcohol is super expensive. I mean, if you’re going to have to pay a lot for a hotel anyway why not splash out one that’s really awesome and cut costs elsewhere, right?!

I would most definitely stay at Swissôtel The Stamford again and would highly recommend it to my parents – they would love it! The rooms were fantastic, the view and location were amazing and it’s easily one of my favourite hotels in a big city as well as my new favourite hotel in Singapore. If you’re looking for somewhere special to stay as part of an unforgettable trip, Swissôtel The Stamford is my top pick.

