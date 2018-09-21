The Week That Was #63

Hey Travel Family,

Wow – this week went by really fast. Mostly, I think, because it was such a busy one for me. You know the type, one of those weeks where you have a million little things to do and each day it feels like you’re doing so much but really, you’re just running loads of errands and working through a to-do list. Strangely, weeks like that can feel like maybe you didn’t really achieve much.

The biggest news to come out of the past week is that I’ve applied to be part of Fohr’s Freshmen Class of 2018! Matt found out about it and sent it to me, figuring we’d be a great fit for it. We use Fohr as part of our business and this year they’re doing this ‘Freshman’ thing and I’m really hoping we get chosen. Here’s the blurb from their website about it, just to give you some context:

“Fohr Freshman Class is a pilot program that is meant to provide mentorship, access and networking opportunities to influencers who typically have been excluded by the industry. We are aware of how societal barriers prevent many talented influencers from being discovered and we want to use our platform to change that. We encourage influencers of all races, ethnicities, religions, ages, body types, and sexual orientations to apply to be part of our first Freshman Class.”

I often feel like a lot of the people I know who started around the same time as Matt and I have blown up and seen huge growth, while we’re still trying to find our place in the industry and get regular, paid work. I don’t know if you’ve noticed but within the travel industry, there’s a lot of success for gorgeous people posing in sexy swimsuits. Often, I feel sexiness equals success but not everyone wants to do that. I don’t. I can’t sell my body for likes or business deals. I’ve heard stories of girls ordering loads of food to set up for the perfect Instagram photo and after it’s taken, walking away without eating a bite. That kind of pressure is heartbreaking and sad. If I order food, I’m eatin’ it – ALL of it! We shouldn’t be so afraid of our own bodies we don’t eat. We shouldn’t be so concerned with the perfect Instagram photo and looking good in a bikini we fake a meal.

I’d love to see more representation for women! I want to see successful women of all different backgrounds, beliefs, body types, ethnicities, sexual orientation, religion and personal beliefs. I also want to see more representation of people who identify differently when it comes to gender. We’ve got so much to learn about ourselves and the world that the more people sharing their stories and being heard, the better! Of course, I’m focusing on women here because I’m a woman haha so I can’t really represent the lads on this one but I would absolutely love to see more representation for men too – I’ve seen Matt feel he has to be ‘strong’ in certain situations or not wear certain clothes/colours to appear more manly and it just doesn’t make sense.

I’m hopeful I can find my place in the Freshman Class by sharing my story. Our change from our office careers to now, the difficulties we’ve overcome personally and professionally and the kindred spirits we’ve found in each of you. The need for more representation in the travel industry, showing people beyond beautiful bikini-clad women and the desire for honesty and transparency. People have problems, they have mental health issues, they sometimes feel unhappy, sad and lost. People also have great days, they feel happy and uplifted, they feel inspired and excited. Real life isn’t one-dimensional or a curated Instagram feed, it’s much more than that and that’s what I try to share here on Little Grey Box.

I could really use your help with this if that’s okay. I’d love if you could leave a testimonial on our Fohr Freshman Class of 2018 page, telling the review panel what you love about Little Grey Box, or how Little Grey Box has inspired you since you started following us and why you think we should be part of the Freshman Class. Your testimonial will help strengthen our application! Help us out and write your testimonial here.

If we’re selected, we’ll get the chance to go to New York for a once-in-a-lifetime, money-can’t-buy experience! We’ll get to attend mentorship sessions with industry experts and soak up valuable knowledge in immersive courses. It’s just an amazing opportunity for us to learn, grow and better what we do! It’s a rare opportunity where you aren’t reduced to your follower count or a number of likes – it’s genuine and something that would significantly improve our business and what we offer you. So, your support with a testimonial would be so very much appreciated, if you don’t mind.

I’d also encourage anybody reading this who feels like they’d be a good fit for the program to apply too! Let me know if you do and I can help you out with a testimonial. I’d LOVE to see someone we know to get the chance to be part of it. Here’s a link to the Fohr Freshman Class of 2018 page.

I shared last week I had some personal stuff going on and your good vibes of support were welcomed. Well, they definitely helped because I kicked ass this week! There were a few very stressful days there but I was centred, grounded and well-prepared. I’ve been better at asking for help and support as well as trusting myself and knowing, deep down, everything will be okay. The things I was afraid of didn’t happen and I came away from everything feeling stronger than ever! So, thanks again for the good vibes.

Keep an eye out on YouTube tonight and over the weekend because our first video from our #SquadSQ trip to Singapore is going up!

Have a great weekend and I’ll talk to you next Friday.

Love, Phoebe xx

