The Week That Was #56

Highlights of the week

Oh my goodness! I have had so much going on the past fortnight, it’s been like living inside a washing machine during a spin cycle. Know what I mean?!

Let’s start with some really exciting news though, I know you’ll love this! Matt and I are going to Thailand on Tuesday! Woohoo! So, it’s Matt’s birthday on August 2nd and mine on the 8th. We always try to go away and do something for our birthdays because we’re weird introverts and this year it worked out perfectly. I’d been speaking with the lovely team at Centara Hotels & Resorts for a while and they asked us if we wanted to come over to Thailand for a trip, so we craftily organised it to be for our birthdays.

We’ll be spending four days on the gorgeous island of Koh Samui followed by four days in Phuket. Matt’s birthday will go down on Samui and mine in Phuket, so we’ll get to be in different spots and doing different things. Personally, I love swimming, snorkelling and water sports of any kind (except jet-ski’s, they terrify me!) My dream way to spend my birthday would be in and out of the water all day, maybe a spot of snorkelling, a few margaritas, maybe a big ol’ bowl of guacamole! Yes, yes, yes!

Okay, so we leave on Tuesday and we’re just waiting to get our hands on the final itinerary. Our plan is to film a few Vlog episodes for you guys and, hopefully, some guides to Koh Samui and Phuket. I also want to write some written guides, of course, and get some gorgeous photos for you guys too. We’ll do our best to dig up those must-do experiences and all that essential destination information so you can plan your own amazing trip sometime soon too. I’m definitely looking forward to getting out of winter for a few days and enjoying the delicious heat in Thailand.

I also just have to take a moment to say thanks to the guys at Event Cinemas. My mum came bursting through my front door earlier this week with a package and every single person in my house was stoked to find it was full of popcorn and movie tickets! Yasss! Basically, Parlour Lane Popcorn has launched in all Event and BCC Cinemas which means they’ve got super yummy popcorn flavours like salted caramel, chocolatey, spicy nacho and sweet & salty. I’ve no doubt these are intended for consumption in an actual movie theatre but I did the ol’ human burrito and wrapped myself up in blankets on my couch to binge-watch Netflix and binge eat popcorn haha. So, thank you Event Cinemas! You made my whole family very happy.

Matt and I had a big planning day on Saturday. You might remember, I spoke about there being a big shift in our industry over the last few months. If you missed it, I wrote about in TW #55 here. So, we’ve been reaching out to people we know to get some ideas on different ways we can monetise without having to do stuff we hate like placing pop-up ads or banner ads on the site (we NEVER want to do that). So, we went through all those ideas and came up with some of our own too!

We’re going to write our first eBook and see how that goes. We’ve got so much Canada content, specifically around seeing the Rockies on a budget and, honestly, it’s way too much for blog posts. So, I’m going to write it all up and Matt is going to whip out his graphic design skills to create our very first eBook. We figure we’ll publish one and see how it goes. If people like it and find it useful, we can do more but we’ll start with one and see how we go.

Another thing we’ve done is add affiliate links to the site. What are those? Well, they’re links to sites where you might book or buy something, like booking a hotel room through booking.com or buy a suitcase on Amazon, for example. If you use our affiliate links to do that, we earn a small commission at no extra cost to you. So, if you’re thinking about booking something travel related, using our links is a great way to support Little Grey Box and us by doing something you were going to do anyway. We’re hoping to get some product pages up and running soon too, which will list all the gear we use, love and recommend and pop some affiliate links in there for you guys to use too. You can see what it all looks like here.

Alright, I think that’s everything for this week. Next week you’ll be hearing from in Koh Samui after Matt’s epic birthday celebrations! Can’t wait to start packing and get over there. Bring on the heat! If you want to see what I got up to on my TrekAmerica tour, you might like to watch the vlog episode below. In honour of our trip to Thailand, I’ve got that beloved song from Leonardo Dicaprio’s epic performance in ‘The Beach’, below. Strap yourselves in for a ride down memory lane.

Have a great weekend, I’ll talk to you next week. – Phoebe xx

