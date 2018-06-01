The Week That Was #51

A look at the week that was and a little insight into the #bloglife, sharing things I just can’t share anywhere else!

What’s on my mind this week…

This has been one heck of an intense week. I mentioned in TW last week that I had some things going on in my private life and those things really ramped up this week. It’s been a very draining, mentally and physically exhausting week so I took the pressure off by giving myself the week off from the blog. Sometimes you just gotta look out for yourself, right?! Thankfully, things are feeling much more under control today and I’m feeling far more relaxed, calm and in control. Phew!

Because I took the week off, I don’t have any good photos to share with you so I’m rocking a few more Canada shots to get you excited for the trip!

Matt and I met with the client I mentioned last week and the meeting went really, really well. I’m unsure if I’m able to share any details with you yet so I’ll just sprinkle some vague insight around the place. We’re going to be taking an incredibly exciting trip in late August, visiting three places. One of them is a dream destination of mine I have been hanging out to visit my whole life! I was so happy when I found out, I nearly happy cried! (I’m such a control freak I rarely cry haha so it was a big deal!)

The second destination is also incredible! I have technically been there but only for a very short time and I barely saw anything… so we pretty much get to go to two places we’ve never been to before and have always wanted to experience! The third destination is somewhere we’ve been BUT we’ll be getting a whole new perspective on it!! Hopefully, I can share more with you soon. Until then… guesses are welcome!

It’s been a huge week over on our YouTube channel. One of our videos has been picked up by the algorithm and is being served more so it’s getting loads of views and comments and we’ve picked up a lot of new subscribers too. It’s really, really exciting and the vast majority of people commenting and engaging with the video have been so kind! It’s a good mental boost for Matt and I that we’re on the right path with our videos and gives us the inspiration and drive to keep pressing on.

So much time and work go into each video and then once you upload it, it’s done and you’re onto the next. It’s the same feeling as when I first started Little Grey Box, you’re creating content and putting your love and time into it but, in the beginning, not many people will see it. It can be mentally hard, at times, to keep pushing on and creating when it feels like all that work is only for a few people. I think that’s where a lot of people lose heart and hope, giving up on their blogs or channels. But I feel like those times are the ones that separate people and define you. If you can push through, even when it feels like nobody cares whether you do or don’t create, you end up doing it for yourself and that fuel can sustain you. It’ll keep you going through everything!

This weekend I’m really looking forward to putting the week behind me and enjoying myself. It’s a long weekend and a very good friend is celebrating a milestone birthday. We’ve booked ourselves an apartment in town so we can have a few drinks and not worry about getting home, we can just cut loose and stay out all night having fun. I’m really looking forward to it! It definitely feels like perfect timing for a fun night out.

Our Canada trip is right around the corner and I have not done anywhere near the amount of work I need to have done haha But, you know what, everything will work out. We can only do what we can do, right?!

Whatever you’ve got lined up for your weekend, I hope you have a good one. You deserve it!

Talk to you next week – P xx

A little insight into this week’s video…

I’m really proud of our YouTube video this week! One thing we’ve noticed is the videos where I share travel tips/destination insights to-camera perform really well. While they perform really well, they aren’t our favourite videos to make because we just make them from home. What we want to be doing is out there, travelling, making videos at a destination.

So, I had the idea to combine the two things, giving viewers what they want and us what we want too! On our Chiang Mai trip, I planned out different places for us to visit to film a ‘Must Try Food’ guide. I still give people that to-camera insight on where to go, what to try and some detail on what each food actually is BUT we also get that on-the-ground feel where the viewer properly gets to experience the destination. It’s hardly groundbreaking but, for us, it’s a really big step in the right direction.

We’re usually too lazy to go to the effort of doing something like this haha but we loved doing it and can’t wait to film more videos like this in Canada and on our trip in late August too. This first one, Must-Try Food Chiang Mai, was a great learning experience. We’ve figured out so much and there are loads of things we’ll do differently next time to improve. I’m really proud of this video and us for finally getting our asses in gear and doing what we have been wanting to do!

