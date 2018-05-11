The Week That Was #49

A look at the week that was and a little insight into the #bloglife, sharing things I just can’t share anywhere else!

Alright, let me get right into this. So, this morning when I first sat down at my desk I was a little hesitant to write TW because I felt like I didn’t have anything that interesting to share. Then, I start scooching around the internet and the whole meaning of my week started to unfold. Let me back up a bit and explain that better…

Our work under Little Grey Box comes about a few different ways. Usually, we’re contacted by a brand or their internal or external marketing/PR team with a pitch on how they want to work together. But, sometimes, we seek work out ourselves. This only usually happens when we’re heading somewhere and reach out to brands we’ve worked with in the past, tourism boards or new brands and pitch them ideas on how we can work together.

Lately, I’ve been feeling really frustrated by the pitching process. I feel as though I’ve sent out many pitch emails and have consistently been met with negativity and rejection. Just to be clear, I completely understand that’s part of the gig, I’m used to it and I try my best not to take it personally. But, lately, there’s been an unusual amount of negativity. When I started thinking about it, I began to wonder if it was caused by over saturation. Maybe there are so many bloggers, influencers and creators out there now sending pitch emails that brands are spoilt for choice and what we’re offering just doesn’t match up anymore. Or maybe we just suck?! Rough.

To dig a little deeper, it’s important to remember Little Grey Box is both Matt and my full-time jobs. We put everything we have into it, every waking moment we’re thinking, talking and planning. We’ve made big changes to our physical and emotional worlds to make it work and we value every opportunity we’re afforded. So, it can be hard sometimes when you get amazing opportunities from some brands and you feel like all the work has been worth it and is paying off then, the following week, you’re dismissed.

Anyway, the negativity has been building within me over the past few weeks! I’ve been allowing myself to take it personally and let it affect me. I’ve been sending out pitches and, I’ve no doubt, they reek of my frustrated attitude. Of course, with my stinky negative vibes all over them, those pitches get rejected and the cycle continues. Up until Tuesday, I really had no idea I was even in the cycle.

Then, Matt and I met up with a good friend for dinner and she shed some light on what the heck was going on with me. Given she’s a travel blogger too, it was easy for me to open up and share the frustrations I just described above. Without hesitating, she called me on my shit in the way only a great friend can and helped me see how my negativity and frustration were begetting more negativity and frustration. “You need to be as certain about the success of Little Grey Box and the positive responses you will receive as you are certain the sun will rise tomorrow,” she said. I realised I had been the opposite.

I’ve felt like everything I’ve been trying to do to prepare for a big trip we’re taking later this year has been met with blocks. Every email, action, idea or pitch has been met with a brick wall and when I have had a few little victories, they’ve not felt very good at all. After our dinner with our friend, I needed a bit of time to wrap my mind around what she’d said and detangle the negativity, gain some perspective and make sense of it. When I woke up this morning, my mind started to piece it together. I lay in bed for a while watching the strong wind whip the leaves of trees and I began to realise I had been trying to resist the wind rather than let myself bend with it.

To be honest, I haven’t been totally open to the trip. I can’t really give a good reason why. Maybe I was worried it wouldn’t really come together and I’d be disappointed, maybe it just didn’t feel real but whatever the reason, I know I hadn’t committed to it or opened myself up to it. So, naturally, my hesitation was being met by hesitation. Back in bed, I got comfortable and decided to meditate a little, letting myself relax, listening to the wind outside and allowing my body to sync with the world around me. Using affirmations, I opened my mind to the trip, allowing it into my heart and letting it fill my mind’s eye. As I hung out the washing a little while later, I told myself I am no longer resisting, I surrender to the process and how things are meant to be regardless of whether I know the plan.

If nothing else, it was a huge relief. I felt like a weight had been lifted off my shoulders and I was no longer responsible for making things work. What will be, will be.

So, I sat down at my desk, feeling as though I didn’t really have that much to share with you. I began scooching around the internet and after a little while stumbled across the perfect opportunity for our trip. The timing is perfect and the brand is perfect too. I began preparing my usual pitch but stopped as I finished it, realising I had not truly put my all into it and, if I’m not putting my all into my pitch, how can I possibly expect a brand to put their all into us? I started over, putting together the most epic pitch I have ever created in my life. It felt so good detailing how our brands are a great fit for each other, what we can offer them and why it’s a great opportunity for us both. With each point, I realised more and more just how right it is for us to work together.

That’s when it all came together and I realised the meaning of my week and the lesson I needed to be reminded of. It feels bad when you resist, hold yourself back and let fear take the lead. It feels amazing when you surrender, allow the path to unfold in front of you and put your all into following it.

Sometimes I think I’ve learned these lessons time and time again and have them nailed but I guess I slip up and lose sight of things, thank goodness I have great friends and the Universe there to give me a good kick up the butt when I need it. I’ve asked Matt for his help finishing off the pitch, he’s upstairs now working his graphic design magic on it and then I’ll send it off. I know, in my heart, our brands are a great fit for one another and I trust whatever unfolds is meant to be – no resistance.

Have a great weekend and be sure to take stock of what you’ve been resisting and can surrender to…

I’ll talk to you next week.

P xx

A little insight into this week’s video…

The week we got back from our Chiang Mai trip I got an email from the lovely team at Space Hotel in Melbourne. They were inviting us to come down the following week for one night in Melbourne, staying at Space Hotel and seeing Tommy Little at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. With no plans on the books we decided to say yes and embrace the excitement of a last minute trip. Our best friend lives in Melbourne too and the incredibly generous Space team were happy to have him come along to the show and dinner too.

The trip was super quick, I think we were there for less than 24 hours all up, but it was SO. MUCH. FUN! We laughed the entire time, ate delicious food, had an amazing stay at Space and came away from the trip feeling inspired to take more short trips. Somehow, not having the pressure to do or see as much made it even more fun. We filmed the whole thing from start to finish, turning it into a fun vlog episode.

