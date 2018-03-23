The Week That Was #43

A look at the week that was and a little insight into the #bloglife, sharing things I just can’t share anywhere else!

Highlights of the week

My decision to take a bit of time off and give back to myself was a very good one! This week I’m feeling much more energised and refreshed. If you missed last week’s TWTW, my anxiety has resurfaced with a vengeance recently and brought a little depression with it for good measure! Thanks, anxiety, you’re the best!

Again, I made myself clean the house last Friday, getting everything clean, tidy and in order. On Saturday morning, Matt and I got up early and went to the coast for a swim and just to spend some time laying out in the warm, morning sunshine, soaking in the fresh, salty air. It’s truly the best feeling in the world and it makes me so happy. I’ll be going with Matt again tomorrow morning, so if you want to see the beaches we visit and get a dose of beach love yourself, I’ll post some updates on my Instagram’s Insta-Stories for you. All the photos in TWTW this week are from our beach trip last Saturday – so beautiful! Check out Matt gettin shacked! (Translation: Matt is surfing and has caught a barrel wave)

I don’t really know what has set my anxiety off so badly at the moment, I guess I have a few things going in my personal life that could be part of it, but it really does seem to be more awful than usual. I’ve had a few bad nights over the last week, with a few yucky panic attacks showing up. If you’ve never had one, it kind of feels like you can’t breathe. Almost like someone is sitting on your chest. I get very tense and stop taking deep breaths, I get the shakes and feel dizzy. My mind starts to race and it feels like the world is closing in on me.

Lucky for me, Matt knows how to help me and has been there for me when they happen. We usually sit and talk, try to eat something or watch something funny to distract my mind. I also find our cats are a great help, just grabbing onto one of them for a cuddle, playing with them or just having one of them sit on my lap is really soothing.

In a case of perfect timing, I was interviewed this week by the lovely Holly from The Practice Of, a blog dedicated to cultivating calm in the mind and body, connecting to the cycles of self and nature and creating a community with fellow human beings. Her questions were a great prompt for me to take stock of where I’m at and share some of my stories and what’s been going in my life. If you want to, you can read the full interview here.

Matt and I also found ourselves onstage at a YouTuber Creator event hosted by Ant and Fred of Changer Studios. The free event was aimed at sharing valuable insight to creators who have just started or are looking to launch their own YouTube channel. Onstage, we spoke about our story, the challenges we’ve faced, how we earn an income from our blog and what we’ve learned about YouTube since starting the YouTube Incubator. It was a great experience and we got to connect with some amazing local creators afterwards! If the event sounds like it could be useful to you, keep an eye on the Changer Studios FaceBook page for their next event. Like I said, they’re free (amazing!) and the knowledge you get access to is incredibly helpful.

Over the next few days, I’ve got a fair bit of work to do finalising our trip to Chiang Mai. We’ve got our contract sorted so now we just need to get our flights booked and sit down to plan out all the video, written and photo content we want to capture! This is our first big trip since starting the YouTube Incubator and we really want to take everything we’ve learned and apply it, to make the best video content possible. Part of that is going to be making more focused vlog episodes. So, rather than one episode of the whole trip, videos of the same length that focus on specific aspects of the trip. It’s going to be a LOT of fun!

Also, you guys, we love to hear from you about the type of content you want us to make. So, if you have any ideas for videos you want to see on YouTube or blog posts you want to see here on LGB, just pop in the comments below and let us know.

I hope you had a wonderful week and that you have a great weekend. I’ll talk to you next week – P xx

Song of the week

The song I’ve been crushing on most this week…

Phoebe is a travel writer and photographer with a love for storytelling and making people laugh. Matt is a videographer and photographer with a passion for the great outdoors and big adventures. Together we inspire big adventures through our guides, videos, vlogs and photographs. Find out more about us here.