The Week That Was #42

A look at the week that was and a little insight into the #bloglife

I hope you don’t mind, I took a week off writing TWTW last Friday. Do you ever just have one of those weeks where you feel exhausted? Like, you can’t quite get out of bed and you’re really tired and rundown and all your energy has been drained? That’s how I felt when I woke up last Friday morning.So, I decided to practice a bit of self-care. When all I wanted to do was lay on the couch in my pyjamas, I made myself clean the house, get everything in order, change my sheets, do the laundry I’d been putting off and water the plants. I washed my hair, put all my clothes away, did a face mask and stayed away from my phone and computer all day.

Saturday morning, Matt and I woke up at 5am and drove down to the beach. It was overcast but we still went anyway and spent some time swimming, laying on the beach and just soaking in the fresh air. Afterwards, we went to the gym, forcing out a pretty lacklustre workout but, a workout nonetheless.By the time I woke up on Sunday morning, I had started to feel like myself again. Sometimes when you feel rundown it can be easy to just stop doing anything but that just makes it worse somehow. Pushing myself to take better care of myself really helped me snap out of my funk.

I started to feel the same way again yesterday and by the time the afternoon rolled around I was an exhausted heap. So, I’m tackling it again with more self-care this weekend too! I have clinical anxiety and, sometimes, depression goes hand-in-hand with it. That’s not a bad thing or anything to be ashamed of, it’s just something that happens from time-to-time. I find myself tired but unable to sleep, totally exhausted, having panic attacks and feeling generally yuck.

I think there can be an idea that depression means you hate your life, hate yourself and feel suicidal but, often that’s not it at all. If you read this blog, see my photos or watch my videos, you’ll know how much I love my life and that I’m a really happy person. But, sometimes the chemicals in my mind do funny things without my permission and that doesn’t mean I’m unhappy or don’t love my life. Things beyond my control just take over and I feel tired, exhausted and weighed down. It’s not good or bad, it just is. It’s just part of life for many, many people.

Now I’m older, I know how it manifests and how to tackle it. I also know not to be embarrassed about it anymore or try to hide it. It’s okay to say you feel depressed and it doesn’t mean you’re weird, crazy, isolated or having dark thoughts. Depression isn’t a dirty word and it doesn’t mean one thing – it comes in many shapes and sizes and affects people differently. It isn’t necessarily a symptom of things being ‘bad,’ everything in your life can be going along nicely and it’ll just pop up to say hello.

I guess I just wanted to share this in TWTW this week because I don’t ever want to feel like I’m hiding it. I’ve never really tried to hide it but I’m not sure I’ve been as upfront about it as I could’ve been. This week I had a bit of realisation and accepted that it really is out of my control and it doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with me. It also doesn’t mean I hate my life and I’m miserable, you can be perfectly happy and have it show up – when it happens and how big it is, is out of anyone’s control. It’s just a thing that happens sometimes and, when it does, I do what I need to take care of myself and I have the support of Matt to help me too.

If anyone else goes through the same thing, just know you’re not alone! It happens to so many people and it doesn’t mean you’re broken or that everything in your life is wrong. It doesn’t need to have some huge stigma attached to it or any crazy consequences – it can simply be a way you feel and something you work through. So, if you find yourself feeling the same way, try tackling it with a whole lot of self-care like I do. Go to your favourite places, eat good food, go for a swim, clean your house, do a workout, take care of yourself physically and treat yo self! It’ll be hard, I know, and you won’t want to do it – but it’ll make you feel better. Remember, this too shall pass.

The great news to come out of this week is Matt and I are headed to Thailand in two weeks time. We’re headed to Chiang Mai with Tour Radar and G Adventures to do a quick tour with a strong eco focus – perfect! After the tour, we’re hoping to spend an extra few days in Chiang Mai.

We’ve learned a lot through the YouTube Incubator program so far and really want to put it all into practice in Chiang Mai and create some awesome videos! We’ve got some really fun ideas I think you guys are going to love – I’m so excited to get over there, get some great photos, create some fun guides and make videos.

ALSO – our Lojel giveaway has officially ended! The winner will be announced THIS Sunday! Woohoo! Thanks to everyone who entered and to Lojel for your generosity.

