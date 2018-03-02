The Week That Was #41

A look at the week that was and a little insight into the #bloglife, sharing things I just can’t share anywhere else!

Highlights of the week

Last I left you I was a little too excited for the opening night of Disney’s Aladdin – The Musical. here in Brisbane. Welp, an hour or so before we were due to leave the house I was struck down in my prime by some kind of mild food poisoning. I accidentally ate some dodgy food for lunch (translation: I purchased a muffin and scarfed it down in my car) and it made me so sick for some reason. BUT I refused to miss out on Aladdin, so I dug into my travel medicine kit, took a combination of strong tummy medicines and crawled to the car. Matt was equal parts entertained and horrified, unsure exactly how I thought I was going to make it to the carpark, let alone inside and through the show.

My FOMO gave me all the strength I needed and, rather than missing out, I somehow managed to pull it together. Just as the show was starting the cocktail of medicines and Sprite inside me combined to form a harmonious balance. It was incredible and so was the show. Seriously, it was so good! Matt had never seen the OG Aladdin, I knew he’d love it but was a bit nervous there was a small chance he may not. Within the first few songs he was whispering in my ear, “This is awesome!” The show was so funny and entertaining, it really brought all my childhood dreams to life. If you get the chance to see it – do it! It’s fantastic! And, apparently, a good cure for whatever ails you. Aladdin will run in Brisbane at QPAC until 3rd June 2018.

I was also really excited this week to get a delivery from Uppercup! Matt and I have been making some changes in our lives aimed at reducing the amount of plastic we use. We’ve upped our recycling game, started composting, have a worm farm, made our own travel cutlery kits and switched to sustainable products wherever possible. We drink a lot of coffee so having reusable coffee cups is just another easy thing we and you can do to cut down on single-use plastics!

We’ve found all the cafes we’ve visited have been stoked to use our cups – even the McDonald’s McCafe drive-thru will happily use them and some cafes offer you a discount on your coffee. It’s a small, easy change to make but it has a HUGE impact on the environment. Uppercup is a small, female-led business focusing on locally manufactured products that are eco and sustainable so, for me, it makes a whole lot of sense to use their product and tell you guys about them too. Support local businesswomen, an Australian start-up and cut down on plastic – perfect! Keep your eyes peeled for some more upcoming content on how to reduce the amount of plastic we use when travelling.

Around the middle of this week, I felt a bubbling frustration come to the surface. Over the last few weeks, I’ve been getting more and more frustrated with my phone. Not the actual phone itself but the compulsive way I carry the thing around and check it. It’s like it’s attached to me or is an externalisation of key parts of me, like a portable hard drive I have to take everywhere to survive. The constant checking is often subconscious or a weird habit, I find myself picking it up and looking at things just out of routine, not necessity. I don’t know what brought it to a head this week but I found myself really pissed off (at myself) about it and decided to stop.

Often, my phone is the first thing I reach for in the morning and the last thing I look at before I go to sleep at night. While watching TV, I’ll pick it up and flick through it. While sitting on the couch talking with Matt, I’ll be looking through it in the background. I’ve started to feel like I’m distracting myself for no good reason and want to get back to feeling comfortable and being present in the moment. This week, I’ve not checked my phone until I’ve sat down at my desk to work. When I wake up, I pat the cat’s and watch them play, sit and enjoy my coffee while looking out at the trees, talk to Matt and properly listen. I’ve been trying to leave my phone on my desk, not carry it with me constantly. It has felt amazing! Like breaking a bad habit. I’m definitely going to keep up with it and will let you know how it’s going next week too.

Now, onto the exciting news of the week! We have teamed up with the amazing team at Lojel Australia to giveaway one of their gorgeous Lucid 2, cabin-size suitcases, valued at $449. The giveaway officially launches this evening so you’re getting the early scoop in TWTW!! We filmed a super fun review of Lucid 2 for the Little Grey Box YouTube channel and the video drops tonight, around 10:30pm AEST, kicking off the giveaway.

Entry is easy:

1) Watch the Lucid 2 review + Subscribe to the Little Grey Box YouTube Channel

2) Comment on the video why you think you should win the Lucid 2 + where in Australia you’re based

Not only will the winner receive the Lojel Lucid 2 Cabin-size case, they’ll also get to choose which colour they’d like (depending on stock availability) – amazing! You’re welcome to enter as many times as you’d like and be sure to tell your friends, family and enemies about it so they have a shot too. But, keep in mind, the giveaway is only open to those residing in Australia.

Terms and conditions:

Giveaway is for 1 (one) Lojel Lucid 2 cabin size case only. The case will be shipped to the winner by Lojel after they have claimed the giveaway by contacting Little Grey Box as advised. The giveaway cannot be sold or transferred.

Giveaway launches at the publishing of the Lojel Lucid 2 Review video on Little Grey Box YouTube Channel after 10:30pm AEST Friday 2nd March 2018. Entries close 12pm AEST Friday 16th March 2018. Winner announced after 7pm AEST Sunday 18th March 2018. The giveaway is only open to those residing in Australia. This is a game of skill and the winner will be drawn based on their response to the question, ‘Why do you think you should win?’ To be eligible to win, contestants must follow the competition entry guidelines specified above.

Watch the brand new video up on our YouTube channel this week!

Visit the Little Grey Box YouTube channel and peep all our awesome travel videos here.

Phoebe is a travel writer and photographer with a love for storytelling and making people laugh. Matt is a videographer and photographer with a passion for the great outdoors and big adventures. Together we inspire big adventures through our guides, videos, vlogs and photographs. Find out more about us here.