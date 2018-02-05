15 of the BEST travel beauty products & how to use them!

There’s no denying travel takes a toll on you physically. Long-haul flights are incredibly draining and a sudden change in climate, coupled with probably not drinking enough water, can have a big impact on your skin. Add to that the shift in routine, dirt and grime from being out all day, more exposure to the sun, not getting enough sleep and being pretty drained from all your adventures too! All of this stuff really does add up and when you’re travelling, it can be a little harder to stick to your beauty routine, even though it’s more important than ever! Trust me, I know. After a big trip away, if I don’t take care of myself, I end up looking like The Mummy. Over the last few years, I’ve picked up a few amazing products that have become my ride or die travel beauty faves! These are the products I love and rely on to keep my skin healthy and my beauty routine on track!

If there are any travel beauty products you love that you think I need to know about, share them in the comments below. I’d love to hear about them.

1. Apostle Skin-Brightening Serum

I got hooked on the entire Antipodes range a few years ago after I was sent a PR package with loads of their products in them. They are, honestly, the only beauty products I’ve used where I can actually see the difference in my complexion right away. The Apostle Skin-Brightening Serum is a real favourite of mine, it helps correct dull, blemished or uneven skin. I apply it morning and night before moisturiser and face oil. For me, I find it really brightens my skin up and just makes me look healthier!

2. Joyous Protein-Rich Night Replenishing Serum

Oh my goodness, the Joyous Protein-Rich Night Replenishing Serum is like liquid magic!! Perfect for dry and damaged skin (aka those jet lag feels) I find it gives my skin a much-needed moisture boost and, when I wake up the next morning, my skin feels soft, replenished and glowy. It’s one of those products that, after you turn 30, gives you a whole lot of confidence you’re taking care of your skin. I pop a few drops in my palm, rub it between my hands then press into my face, followed by moisturiser. It’s certified vegan and, like all three of these products, comes in a recyclable glass bottle – all about those enviro-friendly packagings!

3. Divine Face Oil

I use the Divine Face Oil the same was as the Night Serum, by popping a few drops into my palms then pressing into my skin, followed by moisturiser. I usually use this one in the mornings or during the day but my biggest hack is to use it with foundation for a more natural, glowy look. I dot my foundation on my skin and pop a few drops of the oil on my face as well, then use my foundation brush to spread it all over and finish with the beauty blender for a seamless complexion. It feels like an all-day face mask and, when I wash my make-up off, my skin feels amazing.

4. Body Brush

I’ve only recently gotten into body brushing and I wasn’t sure if it was worth it but now I’m hooked! I picked this one up from Kmart for under $10. Before my shower, I spend 3-5 minutes body brushing and it’s amazing. Working up from my ankles I move the brush around in circles, removing dry/dead skin and draining my lymphatic system. It feels amazing! Seriously, it stimulates the blood flow or something and it just feels incredible. I get this little bumps on my arms, not quite blemishes but something else, and it has cleared them up, leaving my skin looking glowing and healthy. It also works to reduce the appearance of cellulite.

5. Schwarzkopf Daily Oil Elixir

If you’ve ever read one of my beauty posts before you know I harp on and on about Schwarzkopf’s Daily Oil Elixir. It is my only go-to hair product and I’ve written about it so many times I’ll try to keep this simple. After washing my hair I put about 15 pumps of this stuff through my ends and lengths and scrunch whatever residue there is on my hands, into my roots too. Then, I brush it through and either let my hair air dry or dry it. It is heat protecting, restorative and just an all-around wonder for keeping my hair healthy and strong.

6. Beard Balm

Matt’s Beard Balm has become my secret styling weapon of late. I take a little bit of it between my fingers and rub it around to heat it up then smooth it onto my roots to calm frizz. I also rub it through the rest of the lengths of my hair too, it just gets rid of the frizzy flyaways and keeps my hair smooth and sleek without being oily, greasy or stiff. I picked up this tub for Matt in the USA but I think any brand would be okay as long it’s beeswax and shea butter.

7. Resurrect Clarifying Facial Toner

My Antipodes obsession continues with the Resurrect Clarifying Facial Toner. I spritz this on my face right after washing but also use it during the day for a freshen up. It’s also a dream during long-haul flights, just to give your skin a refresh, moisture and relief. It’s clarifying, helps reduce visual pores and smells INCREDIBLE!

8. Vanilla Pod Hydrating Day Cream

I can’t quite describe how good the Vanilla Pod Hydrating Day Cream feels going onto your face. It is hands down, my all-time favourite moisturiser. I’ve tried loads of different ones but Vanilla Pod takes the cake. It feels so rich and luxurious but in no way thick or gross. Packed full of Manuka honey and rosehip, it smells incredible and melts into my skin beautifully and, I don’t know how to describe it properly other than to say it feels like my skin comes alive. I put it over face oils day and night and slather it on during long-haul flights too.

9. Kiwi Seed Oil Eye Cream

The Kiwi Seed Oil Eye Cream is delectable but light (the hallmark of the whole Antipodes range and why I love their stuff so much!). I pat it gently around my eye area day and night and it feels incredible. It’s cooling and soothing, packed full of Vitamin C from New Zealand Kiwi Fruit, it’s moisturising and softens fine lines. Perfect.

10. DIY Face Mask from Biome

When I’m travelling a lot, changing climates, spending loads of time on long-haul flights, I always feel like doing a face mask. But I’ve found it hard to carry face mask with me. The ones I love usually need to be refrigerated or come in single serve packs or are packed full of chemicals. Then, I visited the Biome eco store in Brisbane and fell in love with their DIY beauty bar. Now, I carry these two little jars in my luggage and I can make my own face mask anywhere with just a teaspoon of each + a teaspoon of water. No nasty chemicals, just pure clay! Best of all, no plastics in sight and they’re significantly more affordable than pre-made masks.

11. Bamboo Toothbrush

Another eco-friendly change I’ve made recently is to switch to bamboo/wooden toothbrushes for travel. The one below was gifted to me as part of a PR bag from Travel Portland last year, but I’ve also picked them up for around $3-4 at health food stores in Brisbane.

12. Baking Soda Toothpaste

I’ve also changed toothpaste, moving away from the Colgate I was raised on to alternatives like this one by red seal. The whole range is made from all natural ingredients and there are no parabens.The baking soda flavour takes a minute to get used to but it’s by no means awful, just different at first (there are other flavours). Don’t worry, it’s just as good as regular toothpaste just without as many yucky chemicals. It’s also important to note, some popular toothpaste contains microplastics (yep, plastic is going into your body!!! check em here) red seal does not and the packaging is recyclable.

13. Parlux 385 Hairdryer

At the end of last year, I realised I desperately needed a new hairdryer and asked people what they recommended. An overwhelming number of people suggested the Parlux but I was a bit hesitant because of the price tag ($189AU). Welp, I went for it anyway and now I’m obsessed with the Parlux 385 Powerlight! It is smaller and lighter with a very long cord, perfect for tucking into my luggage and I don’t get a sore arm like I used to with my old, heavy hairdryer. It dries my hair faster, my hair feels far healthier afterwards. It’s ionic and ceramic, has an in-built silencer, low energy consumption, no toxic emissions and ecological packaging. I’m obsessed with it!

14. Clay Soap Bar

The lovely team at thankyou sent me a PR box with some goodies in it and, while they were all amazing, these two were my standouts and have become part of my travel essentials. The Clay Soap Bar is great for cutting down on single-use plastic packaging but, best of it all, it’s detoxifying and exfoliating, clearing my skin out from all the nasties, dirt and grime of travel.

15. Charcoal Body Polish

The Charcoal Body Polish and Coffee Body Scrub are my weekly in-shower favourite. I turn the shower on and let my skin get damp then turn the water off and go to town with this stuff, scooping it out and slathering it all over my body. It’s so nice and textured, giving my body a deep exfoliation but also smoothing and soothing. Afterward, my skin is so soft and glowy. It’s a bit messy but as a once-a-week thing, it’s amazing. Just gives your skin a much-needed clear out and refresh.

Beauty products, in general, seem to be a minefield of single-use plastics and microplastics. I’m really making a big effort at the moment to be mindful of this stuff and choose products that are better for me and the environment. It’s really hard to be ‘perfect’ but it’s easy to be mindful and look for packaging that’s recyclable or reusable. Just something to keep in mind next time you’re shopping.

Phoebe is a travel writer and photographer with a love for storytelling and making people laugh. Matt is a videographer and photographer with a passion for the great outdoors and big adventures. Together we inspire big adventures through our guides, videos, vlogs and photographs. Find out more about us here.