Highlights of the week

Without a doubt, the most exciting thing to happen this week is our lovely little kitten coming home! Yesterday afternoon Matt and I went to pick her up and she is purrrrfect. Like our other girl, Figgy, she’s a Cornish Rex. If you haven’t heard much about them before, they’re really sweet, loving cats with big personalities. I’ve heard them described as quite dog-like and like cheeky little monkeys – which is all true. They’re also super soft with little curls.

We brought that baby home last night and she’s fitting in really well. A few hisses between her and Figgy but nothing out of the ordinary. They’re doing really well and I’m pretty sure they’ll be getting on like best friends within a few weeks. The little one was a bit shy but she’s getting more and more confident and even had a little play this morning. She’s super smoochy and loves tummy rubs and loads of kisses.

We don’t have a name for her just yet. It always takes a little while to get a sense of their personality then pick the right name. It took so long with Figgy! I thought she was going to nameless. If you’ve got any great ideas for names, let me know. We like unique names, so hit me with your best ideas!

Our weekly YouTube incubator meeting this week was great. We had a meeting with a guy from YouTube and learned a whole lot about where the platform is headed and some ideas on how to improve what we do. We also got to properly meet the other incubator participants (not all, but most of them). Everyone does something totally different, from animations and music to skits, fishing and gardening. It’s pretty cool!

We also met with the team from Peak Performance Persona who talked to us about what it’s really like being an entrepeneur. It was so great to hear from like-minded people who have been through it all, especially the hard parts like sacrificing financially, having doubts, struggling at times and feeling like people don’t quite understand what you’re doing. They shared some great ideas on how to work smarter, better and healthier as an entrepeneur.

The look of betrayal and general disgust The littlest love!

Last weekend Matt and I decided to borrow the neighbour’s dog and drive out to Allora in Southern Queensland Country. We had this really fun idea for a YouTube video! The drive is about two hours each way and when we got out there, we couldn’t find a single sunflower. Turns out, I should’ve heeded my own advice (I wrote a blog post/guide on finding the sunflowers) and called ahead to find out where they were. While we didn’t see one, it ended up being a pretty funny vlog episode and when we posted it, loads of people said they’d experienced the same thing, which made me feel better! You can watch the video below.

Today I’m catching up with my very best friend who’s in town for a couple of nights. I’m taking her to my favourite, hidden breakfast spot in Brisbane. It’s the one place I never write about, tag or tell anyone about. It’s that one place I have for myself, a little Brisbane oasis! I’m really excited to share it with my friend and I haven’t seen her in a while so it’ll be really nice to catch up properly.

What I learned this week

Timing is everything! Matt and I had been feeling a bit low as we didn’t have any overseas trips happening soon. But, it’s become clear we really need to be in Brisbane at the moment so we can give our all to this YouTube Incubator. I firmly believe you get out what you put in and we’ve been putting our all into it, trying to learn as much as possible and improve our videos for you guys. I can’t imagine how we would’ve made this work if we were doing back to back trips away. The lesson for me has been that while things can be frustrating at times, everything really does happen for a reason and precisely the right time, whether we can see it or not.

