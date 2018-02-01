14 Valentine’s Day gift ideas PERFECT for travel lovers 

You guyyyyyys, love is all around! It’s officially February and that means a surplus of chocolate, flowers and cards start flooding our local stores. Now, look, while it absolutely isn’t essential to give someone a gift to show them you love them, some people do love receiving them. If your sweetie happens to be a travel lover AND a gift lover, you’re in luck! Here are 14 Valentine’s Day gift ideas just PERFECT for travel lovers.

1. Crimson Heart Umbrella

Know someone who loves to take dreamy Instagram-worthy photos? As soon as I saw this bright crimson, heart-shaped umbrella I thought it’d be perfect for a photo on the streets of Paris in fall or exploring Melbourne’s laneways in the winter. It’s strong and lightweight with a 16 spoke fibreglass frame, which is totally windproof. One thing to consider, it doesn’t collapse down into a tiny umbrella for a backpack or handbag (it’s 35″ long). Find Crimson Heart Umbrella here.

2. Smartphone Charging Reversible Tote

Made from vegan leather and available in navy and white or black and tan, this reversible tote conveniently charges your smartphone on the go. It’s perfect for a big day of meetings or travel! A slim, lightweight battery fits inside a sleek detachable wristlet, so your phone is easy to find and the power cord for the battery is nicely concealed. It makes charging easy and discreet, ensuring you don’t have to be glued to a wall to get your battery back on track. It works with all micro-USB charging phones and iPhones. Find Smartphone Charging Reversible Tote here.

3. Wanderlust necklace

Put a little wanderlust on your loved one’s heart with a wanderlust necklace. There are a few options here, a handmade rose gold necklace with the word ‘wanderlust’ perfectly shaped or a simple bar necklace with the word ‘wanderlust’ beautifully engraved. These are great for layering or wearing on their own and are a great visual reminder to bring more travel into your life. Find Rose Gold Wanderlust Necklace here and Engraved Wanderlust Bar Necklace here.

4. Gorgeous Robe

Travel lovers know one of the best things about a luxury resort is the ultra-fluffy, luxury bathrobes. They’re a real treat and so cosy! There are a few different options, depending on what your loved one likes. A silk robe is ultra-luxurious, soft and gorgeous while a big, fluffy robe oozes comfort and warmth. Of course, you can’t go wrong with a natural linen bathrobe, dripping in kimono-style comfort and softness. Find Organic Linen Bathrobe here.

5. Luggage

If you’re a little more flush with cash, some gorgeous luggage is always well-received by a travel lover! I’ve had good experiences with Antler and America Tourister products but switched to Lojel in the last few years after working with them and falling in love with their luggage. Strong, sturdy and reliable but still very chic and unique, the Lojel range are my go-to! Find Lojel Luggage here.

6. Vintage Camera

For the travel lover with a keen eye for photography, a unique camera is a great gift idea! A simple Polaroid camera is a whole lot of fun and a great way to capture unique travel memories you actually look at (rather than just posting them to Instagram and forgetting all about them). Alternatively, a Lomography fish-eye camera throws it back old-school with actual film! Find Lomography FishEye Cameras here and Fuji Instax Mini Cameras here.

7. Moon phase prints

Know someone who loves to stargaze? These moon phase prints are out of this world and will inspire dreamy, moonlight adventures in any travel lover. Created with watercolours by Melbourne Artist Little Cat Draw (via Etsy), the prints come in a range of gorgeous colours in sets of two, three, six or singles. Find moon phase prints here.

8. Raw crystal jewellery

Sure, diamonds are nice, but a raw stone jewellery piece is unique, beautifully coloured and perfect for the alternate travel lover in your life. Opt for a ring, possibly in your beloved’s birthstone, set in silver or go with a gorgeous raw crystal set in a necklace. The possibilities are endless and you’ll know you’re giving a truly unique gift! Find Raw Jewellery here.

9. Cool camera strap

Up someone’s travel photography game with a gorgeous braided fabric camera strap! Handmade with recycled fabric, it’s super soft, featuring a ten-strand braid made from peach-pink jersey fabric. The ends have been made from thick natural leather and hand-stitched with a black waxed cotton cord. Comfortable, sturdy and flexible, modern and organic it’s perfect for any camera. Find Braided Camera Strap here.

10. Faux leather personalised laptop sleeve

This beautiful Laptop case is made of very soft Faux Leather and Linen Lining, padded with lightweight high-quality foam and durable golden metal zipper closure, your laptop would be safe from dust and scratches. Have it personalised with embroidery bearing your beloved’s name or another word, like ‘wanderlust’. It’s a great way to keep their laptop safe and stylish while travelling. Find Faux Leather Laptop Sleeve here.

11. Adventure together personalised print

This personalised print is a great idea for a travelling couple! Choose any four cities in the world and their maps will be turned into four mountains for the print. Maybe your first-holiday destination, a favourite destination, the city where you met/married and the place you fell in love. Complete with your names and a key date, it’s thoughtful, personal and a great piece of art for your home. Find Adventure Together Print here.

12. Pottery for the planet mug

Handmade from vitrified ceramic and fitted with a 100% silicone lid, these beautiful cups are a sustainable alternative to throwing away coffee cups. It is estimated Australians waste about 1 billion disposable coffee cups each year. Every Planet Cup in use will prevent the wastage of hundreds of throwaway cups annually! Gift your coffee-loving, road trip junkie honey one of these gorgeous mugs and both they and the planet will thank you! Find Pottery For The Planet Mug here.

13. Life story journal

Keep track of all your travel and adventures, big and small, with a life story journal. It’s a great gift idea for someone older so you can get them to put all their interesting stories in one place. But it’s also a great gift idea for someone young too, maybe a great way for a young couple to keep track of their lives then pass it onto their children or grandchildren as a family keepsake later on. The journal includes writing prompts, which ask questions to get the good gossip out of ya! Find My Life Story journal here.

14. Travel Cord Roll

Perfect for the messy traveller, someone with a lot of camera/tech gear or just someone who loves to stay organised. The travel cord roll helps keep all your cords untangled and safely secured in one easy to reach spot, perfect for packing into a carry-on or daypack during travel days. It can fit up to eight cords and two plugs but is also great for storing hair clips and other knick-knack essentials. Find Travel Cord Roll here.

Phoebe is a travel writer and photographer with a love for storytelling and making people laugh. Matt is a videographer and photographer with a passion for the great outdoors and big adventures. Together we inspire big adventures through our guides, videos, vlogs and photographs. Find out more about us here.