A look at the week that was and a little insight into the #bloglife, sharing things I just can’t share anywhere else!

Highlights of the week

This week we officially kicked off our YouTube Incubator with the guys at Changer Studios in Brisbane. What the heck is a YouTube Incubator? Well, in this instance, it’s an eight-week program run by Screen Queensland and the guys at Changer. It will connect the eight chosen channels with key experts who can educate us and share valuable insight on how we can meet our goals. Beyond that, for Matt and me, it’ll help us get closer to our big goal of our travel show!

We met with the guys at Changer Studios this week and shared all our goals, strengths, weaknesses, what we do and don’t know, what we want to work on and more. It was really detailed and a great way for us to put into perspective where we’re at and what we want to get out of the program. Between now and our meeting next week, our channel is being analysed by one heck of an expert who knows a LOT about YouTube and its algorithm. I’m really excited to hear what he has to say next week and get started implementing some changes!

In addition to all of that, the Changer Studios in Brisbane are decked out as a bit of a creators dream. At the moment we film our YouTube videos in our house using a few plants as a backdrop when needed. It’ll be great to use their gear and film a few more videos with a more professional edge – great lighting, climate controlled (so I’m not roasting alive in the sweatbox that is our back room) and a clean, crisp backdrop.

Today, we went for a quick snuggle with our little kitten. She’s just hit the 1kg mark which means she can be desexed this week then come home in the next week or so afterwards, depending on how she recovers. My mum is going back to Singapore this week so it was a great opportunity for her to get some cuddles and kisses with her grandchild before she leaves. I cannot wait to bring the little love home. We’ve got a few name ideas but it’s really hard to choose a name when we don’t know her personality yet. If you have any ideas, let me know!

We’ve also had a pretty wonderful week dog sitting Teddy, our neighbours little dog. He’s the sweetest little thing and has definitely becom accustome to being a home office hound and all the comfy sleeping spots and snuggles it affords. Animals are such a great source of stress relief. It’s impossible to feel frustrated with a cute puppy’s belly waiting to be rubbed.

This weekend, Matt and I are putting in some hard work helping a family friend who is helping us re-do our back deck. The thing is a disaster waiting to happen and after my foot went through it (it’s a long drop!) we realised it was pretty bad and needed to be done. Our family friend is a very experienced builder and Matt and I just became his labourers/apprentices. It’s going to be a great workout, no doubt, and the fact we’re staring down the barrel of a classic Queensland heatwave this weekend just makes it all the more interesting. I’m predicting lots of sunscreen, water and zooper doopers.

It’s a bit of a scant week that was this week, my friend. I’ve been doing a lot of personal/family things so you’ll have to forgive me. I’ll try and pick a fight with one of the Real Housewives on twitter so we can have something fun to talk about next week.

Have a great weekend, I’ll talk to you next week – P xx

Song of the week

The song I’ve been crushing on most this week…

