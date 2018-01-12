A look at the week that was and a little insight into the #bloglife, sharing things I just can’t share anywhere else!

Highlights of the week

It has felt like things started to get back to normal this week. Most people returned to work and I’ve had more emails come through, which is always a good thing. This week for me has been a week of getting things done and doing things I have wanted and needed to do!

Everyone went out on Saturday, leaving me home alone with a box of semi-permanent pink hair colour. I love putting colours in my hair but I get a bit nervous sometimes that other people won’t like it, so I don’t do it. With my newfound ‘I don’t care’ attitude (read last week’s TWTW if you missed it) I had no reservations doing it. It didn’t take long at all and was actually pretty easy. Unlike past attempts, I actually took my time doing it and gave it my best ‘professional’ effort. It turned out amazing and I loved it!

While I didn’t do it for anyone else, everyone I came across said they loved it too. My grandma, neighbours, friends – it was a liberating feeling to do put the colour through my hair and an even more liberating moment to realise my fears around doing it are just in my head! Fears usually are though, right? Just another great reason to not make fear-based decisions or let fears get in the way of what you know to be right. I’ve filmed my pink hair experience for this week’s Vlog episode and you’ll be able to watch it on the Little Grey Box YouTube channel on Monday – let me know what you think!

We had a boozy dinner at our neighbour’s place on Saturday and I made my first ever carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. It was absolutely freakin’ delicious. Our neighbours are going away for a week so we’ve got the distinct honour of watching their gorgeous little dog. You can definitely expect an obscene amount of Insta-story updates and photos of the pooch. He’s adorable and I love him.

On Sunday I caught up with a friend for breakfast. We both share similar views on intuitive living and all that soul-work stuff so when we get together we spend most of our time sharing everything going on in our lives and using each other as a sounding board. It’s important to have those friends you can say anything to without worrying you’re going to sound like a total loon.

Our YouTube Incubator program kicks off this coming Wednesday. It’s great timing as we don’t have any overseas trips on the books and can focus properly on dedicating as much time and energy as possible to the program. We have our first meeting with the guys behind the program on Wednesday and my tummy is buzzing with excitement. I can’t wait to find out what we’ll be doing and get started working on the channel. I’ll be sure to capture as much of it as I can to share with you – I’ve never seen inside something like this before so I’m super intrigued about how it’s going to work.

We currently post one video per week on our YouTube channel and, from what I understand, will need to work up to posting three videos per week. In addition to posting a written blog post 4 days a week, keeping up with our freelance work (video, written and photographic) and running the business, it’s going to be a learning curve. We’ll need to find the extra time to film, edit and prepare and upload the videos but, holy heck, it’s going to be amazing! I’m looking forward to the challenge and being pushed by the program. It’s great to have your cage rattled once in a while and shake up your routine.

Side note – we’re going to need to create a lot of content and you’re the best people to tell us the kind of video content you want to watch. If you have any ideas for videos please share them in the comments. We’d love to create things you really want to see, so just let us know 🙂

Yesterday morning Matt and I woke up at 4:30am and drove down to the Gold Coast for a sunrise swim. It’s rough waking up so early but it’s well worth it when you get to start your day that way. We swam and lay on the sand for a few hours, soaking in the soft morning sun. Then went for a light breakfast and coffee at a nearby cafe. It felt good to reclaim the day. I will say this – I crashed pretty hard in the afternoon. I was meant to edit the Vlog episode but my brain stopped working at about 2pm and no editing happened.

I have a blog coaching session this weekend and a long list of things I really need to get done. You know, those ‘house-keeping’ style things, all those little jobs that add up and you really just have to get stuck into them and tick them off one by one. So, I hope you have a great weekend and be sure to keep your eye out for our first Vlog episode for 2018! It includes the pink hair dye experiment, worms, a trip to the beach and a few other fun things.

Talk to you next week – P x

What I learned this week

Often, our fears are in our minds. We conjure up images and ideas of what might happen if we do something. Fears are good, they stop us from getting seriously hurt and can save us from bad situations. But, they can also get in the way of great ideas. This week I learned it’s important to push through your fears, to take a minute and assess what the worst case scenario is if your fears are realised then go ahead and do what you want to do. Realising your fears were just silly, head-based thoughts is a fantastic feeling.

Song of the week

The song I’ve been crushing on most this week…

