Far away from Vietnam’s big cities, Lang Co offers an idyllic tropical escape from the world. With pristine white sand beaches, glistening blue sea and golden sunshine, it’s an oasis of relaxation. Not only that, but Lang Co is nearby to so many must-see sites, making it the perfect base for those who want to unwind in a beautiful setting but also still truly experience Vietnam. We got the chance to stay at the picture-perfect Angsana Lang Co resort and loved every moment, from the great service and delicious food to fun activities and gorgeous rooms. If you’re planning a trip to Vietnam and need some inspiration on where to stay, here’s my full review of Angsana Lang Co.

Note: It rained while during our one-night stay and while we still got some great photos, the resort has been kind enough to lend us some of theirs so you can get a better idea of how it typically looks in all its sun-drenched glory!

Where is this magical place?

There’s a good chance, like me, you’ve never heard of Lang Co before. Located in central Vietnam, it’s a destination famous for its picture-perfect white sand beaches and turquoise water. Conjure up some images right out of your tropical holiday dreams and you’re on the right track. Angsana is perfectly located, tucked away from the rest of the world while still offering access to Lang Co’s gorgeous beaches and natural beauty. You can dip your feet in the East Sea then turn around and marvel at the incredible Truong Son Mountain Range. What’s more, it’s located near three UNESCO World Heritage Sites – the imperial city of Hue, the old town of Hoi An and My Son’s historical ruins. Not only is Lang Co a dream-come-true beach escape, it’s also a portal to Vietnam’s rich history and unique culture.

How the heck do I get my sweet buns there?

You’ll find Lang Co and Angsana Resort around 1 hour 14 minutes drive from Da Nang International Airport. We flew from Hanoi to Da Nang with Vietnam Airlines and were met at the airport by resort staff who helped us to the transfer vehicle. The drive was really easy and took us past some beautiful scenery along the way. The flight from Hanoi took around 1 hour 20 minutes, so it was really quick and easy. There are flights departing out of Hanoi all day, which makes it convenient to find a flight time that works for you. You can also fly to Da Nang from Ho Chi Minh.

What are the rooms like?

We stayed in a Seaview Junior Pool Suite King as part of our media visit and my jaw pretty much hit the floor when the staff opened the door to our suite (watch the vlog episode below and you’ll see my 100% unfiltered, genuine reaction + a proper look at the resort and what we got up to). Our suite was so spacious, comfortable and luxurious, I was immediately sad we would only get to spend one night there but, don’t worry, we made the most of it!

Our suite offered a living and dining area with a separate bedroom and ensuite as well as a big balcony and private plunge pool. The living and dining area was equipped with a big, comfy couch adorned with a range of plush pillows to squish into. A large, wall-mounted flat-screen television offered English TV and movie channels. In the corner, a small round table with a few chairs was the perfect spot to sit for a snack, set down your belongings or even work from. The little kitchenette gave us space to spread out further as well as to make a tea or coffee.

Through to the bedroom and we were greeted with a plush and extremely comfortable King-size bed complete with very fluffy pillows, ensuring a great night’s sleep. The adjoining ensuite was a very generous size, with double basins, a fantastic shower complete with rainforest shower head, bathtub and plenty of space to spread out.

Out onto the private balcony and we were treated to fantastic views over the resort, pool, beach and sea. Then, just to top things off, the private plunge pool! I was really impressed with the size of the plunge pool, it wasn’t just a little square, it was big enough that a few people could fit in there easily! I was able to lay back and float like a starfish without touching the sides. It’s the perfect spot to sit with a cocktail and just bliss out, ideal for anyone who loves to swim (me!!) Perfectly adjoining the bedroom, you could slide the floor-to-ceiling glass doors all the way back and step straight from the bedroom into the pool – amazing!

A lot of the times when you stay at a hotel or resort you have to leave your room to make the most of the place. Maybe you have to pack up for the day and head down to the pool early to stake out a spot and hang out there all day, away from your room. At Angsana, it felt like you didn’t have to see anyone or do anything away from the room to have a proper holiday. With so much space and so many essential amenities right at your fingertips, you could make the most of your amazing room without feeling like you were missing out on anything.

But, what is there to do?

What I loved about Angsana Lang Co is you can do as much or as little as you please. If you’re in the mood to totally veg out and do nothing but lay still like a potato, you can do that! Spend your holiday in your suite, sipping cocktails, reading books, watching movies, soaking in the plunge pool and sleeping late. But if you fancy throwing in a few adventures and fun activities, the resort’s got you covered too. Here are some of the things you can do at and from Angsana:

Spend days lazing in the absolutely incredible on-site pool (seriously, it’s insane!)

Borrow a bike and explore the local area on two wheels

Take a day trip to the Imperial city of Hue and explore a UNESCO World Heritage site

Explore the charming, quaint town of Hoi An and feast on French pastries

Discover the incredible ruins of My Son

Learn to cook traditional Vietnamese treats at a cooking class

Go full Happy Gilmore on the resort’s 18-hole championship golf course

Take a ride on a traditional basket boat

Explore the stunning surrounds of Truong Son Mountain

Journey to the Bach Ma National Park and immerse yourself in wonder

Join in some super fun watersports like jet skiing, kayaking, snorkelling, stand-up-paddle boarding, sailing and windsurfing

Take an epic ATV adventure tour along the beach and through local forest

Learn archery and test out your Hunger Games skills

Book yourself in for some much-needed pampering at the onsite spa

Talk me through the food situation…

To say we feasted is an understatement! Here’s the thing, Angsana does a fantastic job allowing visitors to experience Vietnamese food. That may sound like a no-brainer but at some big resorts, you can lose those authentic flavours as they look to cater to the masses. I loved being able to eat delicious Vietnamese food and, you guys, the food is really, really good.

We started the day at the resort’s epic breakfast buffet at The Marketplace. The spread was fantastic, offering a great range of options to suit those from all over the world. From dumplings and noodles to eggs, pancakes and waffles, there was something for everyone. Best of all, you can get your paws on a traditional Vietnamese iced coffee.

We enjoyed snacks at the Rice Bar, feasting on some very flavoursome local bites accompanied with one heck of a local mojito. Lunch saw us indulging at Moomba, tucking into authentic Vietnamese food and fantastic mocktails. Before dinner, we headed to the Upper Deck to sample local beers then made our way over to the Rice Bowl restaurant. You guys, this place was amazing! In addition to traditional tables, the restaurant has created these exceptionally beautiful dining pods which offer a private, personal space for dinner. Of course, the food showcased all the flavours of Vietnam and other parts of Asia too.

Basically, you’re spoilt for choice when it comes to dining at Angsana Lang Co. I loved the variety of places to eat, each offering something unique. This is important if you’re spending a few days at the resort as you need some variety to keep each meal exciting and interesting. My favourite part of all was the lovely little coffee stand in the lobby, where you can get a traditional Vietnamese drip coffee. It’s a really lovely touch and affords visitors an authentic Vietnamese experience.

The verdict

As you can already tell, we absolutely loved our stay at Angsana Lang Co. I think it’d be a great escape for anyone looking for a relaxing holiday in a beautiful, tropical location. The resort offers a great mix of relaxation, luxury, cultural experiences and adventure activities. It’s suitable for families with little ones, those on a romantic getaway or celebrating something special like a honeymoon or anniversary.

I loved our huge suite and being able to dip in for a swim whenever I felt like it. The adventure activities, luxury digs, authentic food experiences and an idyllic tropical setting make Angsana Lang Co a top pick for any holiday to Vietnam. If you’re visiting and want to take some time away from the big cities to unwind, escape and recharge, Angsana Lang Co is a great spot! We absolutely loved it and would be more than happy to recommend it to our family and friends.

Watch our ‘How to do a luxurious week in Vietnam’ video!

